Þetta var ljóst þegar tilnefningar til verðlaunanna voru kynntar í beinni útsendingu nú klukkan 13:30. Eins og áður hefur komið fram var Volaða land í hópi fimmtán mynda sem eftir voru fyrir atkvæðagreiðslu Akademíunnar.
Barbie og Oppenheimer eru þær kvikmyndir sem hlutu flestar tilnefningar að þessu sinni. Barbie fékk átta tilnefningar en Oppenheimer þrettán talsins. Um er að ræða 96. skiptið sem verðlaunahátíðin fer fram en hún verður haldin 10. mars næstkomandi.
Hér fyrir neðan má sjá tilnefningar til Óskarsverðlaunanna árið 2024.
Besta myndin:
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- Zone of Interest
Leikari í aðalhlutverki:
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Leikkona í aðalhlutverki:
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
Leikari í aukahlutverki:
- Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Charles Melton, May December
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Leikkona í aukahlutverki:
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- America Ferrera, Barbie
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Leikstjórn:
- Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
- Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Kvikmyndataka:
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Erlend mynd:
- The Teachers’ Lounge, Þýskaland
- Io Capitano, Ítalía
- Perfect Days, Japan
- Society of the Snow, Spánn
- The Zone of Interest, Bretland
Handrit byggt á áður útgefnu efni:
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Frumsamið handrit:
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
Leikin stuttmynd:
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Teiknuð stuttmynd:
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Teiknimynd:
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Stutt heimildarmynd:
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island In Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Heimildarmynd:
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
Besta frumsamda lagið:
- The Fire Inside úr Flamin’ Hot
- I’m Just Ken úr Barbie
- It Never Went Away úr American Symphony
- Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People), Killers of the Flower Moon
- What Was I Made For? úr Barbie
Besta frumsamda kvikmyndatónlistin:
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Hár og förðun:
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Society of the Snow
Búningahönnun:
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Klipping:
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Hljóð:
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
Leikmynd:
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Tæknibrellur:
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon