🚨𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: Premier League clubs are set to face a fresh wave of interest in their top players from the Saudi Pro League. 🇸🇦📰



The number of foreign players clubs are permitted in their squads set to increase from eight to ten.



(✍️: Daily Telegraph) pic.twitter.com/IwY0BGRQqW