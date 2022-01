New Unruly Passenger Numbers since 1/1/22:

- 151 reports of unruly passengers

- 92 related to facemasks

- 32 investigations initiated

- 4 enforcement action cases initiated

Unruly Passenger Rate as of 1/9/22: 4.4 incidents per 10K flights