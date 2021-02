Hálfu ári seinna er fátt um svör og rannsókn strand á skeri stjórnmála

The ammonium nitrate that blew up in Beirut was left by M/V RHOSUS, an ailing ship whose fate was unclear. Until now. @ckoettl found out that it sank in early 2018, and has been submerged a mere 1,500 feet away from the warehouse that exploded. Read/watch: https://t.co/MiVRu3g32k pic.twitter.com/pvt6CWlovf