Segir að Zlatan Ibrahimovic hafi hótað að drepa þann sem vogaði sér að tala við hann

Los Angeles Galaxy v Los Angeles FC - Western Conference Semifinals LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 24: Zlatan Ibrahimovic #9 of Los Angeles Galaxy during the MLS Western Conference Semi-final between Los Angeles FC and Los Angeles Galaxy at the Banc of California Stadium on October 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles FC won the match 5-3 (Photo by Shaun Clark/Getty Images)