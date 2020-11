Alfreð spilaði síðasta hálftímann í tapi

VfL Wolfsburg v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga WOLFSBURG, GERMANY - OCTOBER 04: (BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Alfred Finnbogason of FC Augsburg looks on during the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Augsburg at Volkswagen Arena on October 4, 2020 in Wolfsburg, Germany. (Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)