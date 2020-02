Tungutaktar Shakira brandaramatur fyrir tístara

Not sure what Shakira did here but I'm still into it pic.twitter.com/xx2X7jxOOS — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 3, 2020

Me in the bathroom mirror at the bar #pepsihalftime pic.twitter.com/9YNRAHgZfp — Erin M (@ErinMurray16) February 3, 2020

the turkeys before thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/LcDrhWjmpY — paloma (@shesvinyl) February 3, 2020

What babies see when I try to make them laugh pic.twitter.com/dYOKJZBnuI — OUTTA POCKET QUEEN (@missuniversal91) February 3, 2020

Y'all afraid to moan while shakira did this during the Super Bowl #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/ug1tyXLVuH — rach (@rach_revello) February 3, 2020

When courage the cowardly dawg tryna explain what's going on pic.twitter.com/HnJZbI9JHk — #LudaFree (@ThatsLudaChriss) February 3, 2020

Shakira sound like Spongebob whenever he finna go jellyfishing pic.twitter.com/ifCHT0fxch — FATHER D (@ayosworIdd) February 3, 2020

shakira when she stuck her tongue out pic.twitter.com/KyN7h6EjCB — David (@davidfcknbanner) February 3, 2020

If I ain't seen anything ever that's more meme-worthy, I give you Shakira tongue lol pic.twitter.com/6HcOGBa7Mx — Neek (@Sarcastic_Asset) February 3, 2020

shakira is my fucking queen but when she stuck her tongue out and went “lololabababa” I lost it pic.twitter.com/Iaol4xGdZi — amelia (@lupeteaa) February 3, 2020

Bitches be afraid to eat in front of they boo. I be licking the plate clean like Shakira pic.twitter.com/nYOQv5s5lh — la loba (@vickto_willy) February 3, 2020

“How many licks to get to the center of a tootsie pop?”



Shakira: pic.twitter.com/IbXu7Uw9Ou — dan (@manieldad) February 3, 2020