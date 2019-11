Gaf fyrir mistök út viðvörun um gíslatöku á flugvelli í Hollandi

#AirEuropaInfo False Alarm. In the flight Amsterdam - Madrid, this afternoon was activated, by mistake, a warning that triggers protocols on hijackings at the airport. Nothing has happened, all passengers are safe and sound waiting to fly soon. We deeply apologize. — Air Europa (@AirEuropa) November 6, 2019

Passengers and crew are safely off board. On-site research is still continuing. https://t.co/hZvl0Dq5ig — Schiphol (@Schiphol) November 6, 2019