𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐧 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐬 — Ederson sets a new PL record with 6️⃣ assists & becomes the first keeper to provide 3️⃣ assists in one PL campaign 🇧🇷🧤 pic.twitter.com/S7Weu8hVfl