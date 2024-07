Excellent to welcome @aufnorge from Norway and @ungjofn from Iceland to London this evening.



🇳🇴 🤝 🇮🇸 🤝 🇬🇧



The world is looking to the UK tomorrow. With your help, we can deliver change!



Get out, vote Labour, and help us make history. 🌹 pic.twitter.com/J4Uo5ZWwDP