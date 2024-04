Skorar tíðast allra en missir enn af leikjum Liverpool

Most non-penalty goals per 90 in the Premier League this season (minimum 500 minutes played):



◉ Diogo Jota (0.78)

◎ Chris Wood (0.74)

◎ Elijah Adebayo (0.7)

◎ Erling Haaland (0.66)

◎ Alexander Isak (0.66)

◎ Richarlison (0.66)



A big miss for Liverpool. 😔 pic.twitter.com/rEZrOLAjua