Segja rússneska björninn búinn á því

ISW assesses that #Russian forces would be unable to convert the capture of #Bakhmut into significant gains in #Donetsk b/c they 1) would likely have used up their remaining combat power 2) would need to choose between 2 diverging lines of advance 3) lack mechanized forces. https://t.co/tUK1m2OX3s pic.twitter.com/Un3VlQKrtf