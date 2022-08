United nær ekki að semja við Rabiot og íhugar nú miðjumann Real Madrid

Adrien Rabiot’s salary requests are considered crazy by Man United. Discussions are now in total stand-by, could only change in case Rabiot changes his mind. 🚨🇫🇷 #MUFC



Man Utd won’t change salary bid made to Rabiot. Up to him, as board’s already exploring other options. ⤵️ https://t.co/BpeMDxa0fu