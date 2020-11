Sá yngsti í sögunni kom inná fyrir Haaland

Youssoufa Moukoko joined Dortmund's U17 side at 12 years old.



He scored 40 goals in his first season, and 50 in his second.



At 14 years old, he moved up to the U19s - and scored 34 goals in 20 league games.



This season? Four games. Four hat-tricks. 13 goals.



He's 16 today.