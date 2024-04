Marta announces she will retire from international football at the end of this year.



🔹 Brazil’s all-time top scorer (116)

🔹 World Cup all-time top scorer (17)

🔹 First player to score at 5 World Cups

🔹 First player to score at 5 straight Olympics

