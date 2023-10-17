English below

Í dag 17. október er alþjóðlegur baráttudagur gegn fátækt. Það hefur gengið illa að uppræta fátækt á Íslandi þó fátækt sé alvarlegt samfélagslegt mein sem bitnar því miður hvað mest á börnum. Árið 2021 (Hagstofan) átti rúmlega 51% einstæðra foreldra erfitt með að láta enda ná saman og víst er að staðan er mun verri núna og versnar hratt í því umhverfi sem vaxtahækkanir valda, minnkandi kaupmáttur, hækkun útgjalda og húsnæðiskostnaðar svo dæmi séu nefnd.

Við sem þjóð erum bundin Barnasáttmála Sameinuðu þjóðanna þar sem segir í 26. grein: “Börn sem búa við fátækt eiga rétt á aðstoð. Stjórnvöld skulu tryggja þann rétt með því að útvega peninga og annars konar stuðning”.

Ekkert barn á að líða skort í okkar velferðarsamfélagi. Um leið og stefnir í slíkt á að grípa til aðgerða sem sporna við því að barnafjölskyldur verði undir, til dæmis með sértækum barnabótum. Árið 2021 bjuggu 22,6% barna einstæðra foreldra á heimilum undir lágtekjumörkum og 10,3% bjuggu við skort á efnislegum gæðum. Þá bjuggu 13,0% barna á heimilum með tveimur fullorðnum sem töldust undir lágtekjumörkum og hlutfall þeirra sem skorti efnisleg gæði var 3,9% (Hagstofan). Þetta eru sláandi tölur og eitthvað sem við sem þjóð þurfum að taka alvarlega.

Fátækt er skilgreind á þann hátt að viðkomandi líði efnahagslegan skort og slíkt er alltaf sárt, sérstaklega þegar um börn er að ræða. Fátækt er nefnilega svo mikil skerðing á tækifærum, að hafa mun minni möguleika en aðrir og jafnvel enga, möguleika til ýmiss konar þátttöku, áhugamála, félagsskapar, afþreyingar og menntunar. Sá sem býr við fátækt hefur þannig lítið sem ekkert svigrúm til að prófa nýja hluti, kynnast nýjum viðfangsefnum og félagsskap og upplifa margt af því sem í boði er í íslensku samfélagi. Það er staðreynd að ófá börn eru dæmd til að sitja kyrfilega föst í fátæktargildru með litla möguleika á að vinna sig þaðan. Við sem velferðarþjóðfélag eigum að sjá til þess að kerfin okkar grípi viðkomandi, að boðið sé upp á tækifæri sem henta þessum hópi og að aðgengi að úrræðum sé auðsótt. Enn eigum við of langt í land og virðumst máttlaus þegar á reynir, líkt og núna, einmitt þegar bregðast þarf við með öllum tiltækum ráðum.

Sárastur er sýnileiki fátæktar, að standa úti í röð til að ná sér í matvæli, að þurfa að afþakka afmælisboð því ekki eru til peningar fyrir gjöfum, að geta ekki gert sér dagamun, að þurfa jafnvel að biðja ættingja eða vini um lán og upplifa það að vera ekki nóg, að kerfin séu ekki fyrir okkur öll. Þá getur langvarandi fátækt komið niður á heilsu og aukið félagslega einangrun um leið og hluti þjóðarinnar fær ekki tækifæri; tækifæri til að þroskast og dafna óháð efnahag og hefur þannig takmarkaðan aðgang að samfélaginu.

Nú þarf fyrst og fremst að endurskoða barnabótakerfið með áherslu á tekjulægstu hópana og huga að umönnunarbilinu milli fæðingarorlofs og leikskóla en þar steytir margt ung fólk á steini. Einnig þarf að hækka grunnframfærslu foreldra á örorku ásamt barnalífeyri og forgangsraða í þágu þeirra sem mest þurfa á því að halda. Aðeins þannig upprætum við fátækt í eitt skipti fyrir öll.

Höfundur er formaður Svæðisfélags Vinstrihreyfingarinnar Græns framboðs á Suðurnesjum og situr í stjórn hreyfingarinnar.

Once again, we discuss poverty

Today, October 17, is International Day Against Poverty. Unfortunately, eradicating poverty in Iceland has not been successful. Poverty is the state of being inferior in quality or insufficient in amount, and sadly affects children the most. In 2021 (Hagstofan), over 51% of single parents found it challenging to make ends meet, and it is certain that the situation is much worse now and is worsening rapidly in the environment caused by interest rate increases, decreasing purchasing power, increases in expenses and housing costs, to name just a few examples.

As a nation, we are bound by the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which states in Article 26: "Children living in poverty have the right to assistance. The government must guarantee that right by providing money and other forms of support".

No child should feel deprived in our welfare society. As soon as this is aimed, measures should be taken to prevent families with children from being left behind, for example, through specific child benefits. In 2021, 22.6% of children of single parents lived in households below the low-income threshold, and 10.3% lived with a lack of material quality. Also, 13.0% of children lived in homes with two adults considered below the low-income limit, and the percentage lacking material quality was 3.9% (Hagstofan). These are striking numbers that we as a nation need to take seriously.

Poverty is defined so that the person concerned feels economic deprivation, which always hurts, especially regarding children. Poverty significantly reduces opportunities, with fewer possibilities than others and none for various kinds of participation, interests, companionship, recreation and education. A person living in poverty lacks room to try new things, learn new subjects, and experience many items available in Icelandic society. It is a fact that many children are condemned to be physically stuck in a poverty trap with little chance of getting out of there. As a welfare society, we must ensure that our systems catch the person in question and that opportunities suitable for this group are offered. That access to resources is easily found. We still have a long way to go and seem powerless when the going gets tough when we must act with all available means.

The most painful is the appearance of poverty, standing in line to get groceries, having to decline birthday invitations because there is no money for gifts, not being able to make ends meet, having to ask relatives or friends for a loan and experiencing being not enough, that the systems are not for all of us. Prolonged poverty can affect health and increase social isolation as a part of the population does not get opportunities to develop and prosper independently of the economy and thus has limited access to society.

First, the child benefit system needs to be reviewed again, focusing on the lowest-income groups, and the social welfare system must pay attention to the care gap between maternity leave and kindergarten, where many young people stumble. It is also necessary to increase the primary support for parents on disability benefits and the child pension and prioritise in favour of those who need it the most. Only thus, can we eradicate poverty once and for all.

The author is the chairman of the Regional Association of The Left-Green Movement in Suðurnes and sits on the board of The Left-Green Movement.



