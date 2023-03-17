Tilvist félagsvísinda skiptir lykilmáli vegna þess að félagsvísindin snúa að öllu því sem viðkemur þróun samfélaga, hjálpar okkur að skilja umhverfið okkar betur, hegðun fólks, samskipti, áföll, aðstæður og önnur félagsleg fyrirbæri. Undirfjármögnun háskólans kemur sérstaklega illa niður á félagsvísindum. Stjórnvöld notast við svokallað reiknilíkan til þess að útdeila fjármagni til háskóla á Íslandi, þetta reiknilíkan er orðið úrelt enda er það tveggja áratuga gamalt, einsleitt og tekur ekki mið af raunkostnaði. Þetta líkan gerir ráð fyrir lægra fjárframlagi á hvern stúdent á Félagsvísindasviði heldur en á flestum öðrum sviðum sem setur allri starfsemi sviðsins miklar skorður. Á meðan reiknilíkanið hefur staðið óbreytt þá hafa aftur á móti ýmsar breytingar átt sér stað á háskólastiginu.

Endurskoðun á líkaninu hófst á síðasta kjörtímabili og segir núverandi háskólamálaráðherra að áhersla sé lögð á að klára það fljótlega. Ráðherra talar raunar um að fyrstu skrefin hafi verið tekin með verkefninu Samstarf háskóla og hyggst úthluta tæplega 2 milljörðum til samstarfsverkefna háskólanna, sem samræmast ákveðnum skilyrðum sem ráðherra hefur sett fram. Þar er lögð megináhersla á STEAM greinar, þ.e. vísindi, tækni, verkfræði, listsköpun og stærðfræði, auk heilbrigðisvísinda en minna hugað að félags- og hugvísindum. Því er hægt að spyrja sig hvort nýtt reiknilíkan muni endurspegla þessa áherslur ráðuneytisins og einblína á raunvísindi en líta hornauga á þjóðfélagsfræði þar sem hlutfall nemenda í STEAM greinum er lægra á Íslandi í samanburði við Norðurlöndin.

Staðreyndin er sú að valáfangar félagsvísindagreina eru nú þegar að gjalda fyrir skort á fjármagni sem gerir það að verkum að námsframboðið minnkar og gæðin skerðast. Ef þróunin er í þá átt þá mun fólk e.t.v. leita annað í nám, jafnvel út fyrir landsteinana, auk þess að færri skiptinemar og alþjóðanemar sjá hag sinn í að koma til okkar. Það skýtur skökku við að stærsta menntastofnun landsins geti ekki sinnt grunnstarfsemi sinni og haldið úti gæða námi á stærsta fræðasviði skólans. Á dögunum fagnaði Háskóli Íslands að hálf öld væri liðin frá stofnun námsbrautar í almennum þjóðfélagsfræðum þar sem kenndar voru aðeins þrjár greinar, félagsfræði, mannfræði og stjórnmálafræði. Í dag eru greinarnar töluvert fleiri og til þess að tryggja að Félagsvísindasvið haldi áfram að vaxa og dafna verðum við öll að standa vörð um að fjármögnun Háskóla Íslands sé viðunandi og sanngjörn. Röskvuliðar á Félagsvísindasviði ætla að gera það og hvetjum við ykkur til að slást í hópinn með því kjósa Röskvu!

Höfundur skipar 1. sæti fyrir Röskvu á Félagsvísindasviði fyrir kosningar til Stúdentaráðs Háskóla Íslands, sem fara fram á Uglu 22. og 23. mars. Lesa má meira um áherslur Röskvu hér .

What are the consequences of underfunding?

The existence of social science is vital, for they help us to better understand our surroundings, people's behaviour, communication, trauma, situations and other social phenomena. The underfunding of the university negatively affects the social sciences in particular. The government uses a so-called finance calculation model to allocate funding to universities in Iceland, this model has become obsolete as it is two decades old, homogeneous and does not take into account real costs. This model assumes a lower financial contribution per student in the School of Social Sciences than in most other fields, which places restrictions on the activity of this particular field. While the model remains unchanged, on the other hand, various changes have taken place at the university level.

A review of the model began last electoral term and the current Minister of Higher Education says that they are emphasizing completing it soon. The delay in the new model raises several questions, as the Minister recently introduced the University Cooperation Fund and intends to allocate almost 2 billion ISK to cooperation projects of the universities, which coordinates with certain provisions that the Minister has put forward. Its main focus is on STEAM disciplines, i.e. science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, as well as health science but less attention on social sciences and humanities. Therefore it is possible to ask whether a new calculation model will reflect the ministry’s priorities and focus on physical studies while overlooking sociology studies as the percentage of students in STEAM disciplines is lower in Iceland compared to the Nordic countries.

The fact is that elective courses in social sciences are already paying for a lack of resources, which means that the educational demand is reduced and therefore the quality as well. If the development continues in this direction, people will perhaps look for another place to study, even abroad, in addition to the fact that fewer exchange students and international students see the benefit of coming to us. It is shocking that the largest educational institution in the country cannot perform its basic role and maintain quality in the school's largest academic field. Recently, the University of Iceland celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of a program in general social studies where only three subjects were taught: Sociology, anthropology and political science. Today, there are considerably more subjects, and for us to ensure that the School of Social Sciences continues to grow and prosper, we must all ensure that the funding of the University of Iceland is acceptable and fair. Röskva’s people in the School of Social Sciences are going to do just that, and we encourage you to join us by voting for Röskva!

The author is the first candidate on Röskva’s election list for the School of Social Sciences, for the Student Council elections, which will take place on Ugla March 22nd and 23rd. You can read more about Röskva’s emphasis here .