Haaland slátraði rúmlega 20 ára gömlu meti

20 - Erling Haaland has become the fastest player to score 20 goals in the Premier League, doing so in 14 appearances:



14 - Erling Haaland

21 - Kevin Phillips

23 - Andrew Cole

26 - Ruud van Nistelrooy

26 - Diego Costa

26 - Tony Yeboah



