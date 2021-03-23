Foreldrar í námi eiga betra skilið

Á mínum háskólaferli hef ég heyrt mikið talað um réttindi og hagsmuni foreldra í námi, en hef því miður ekki séð öfluga rödd tala fyrir raunverulegum vandamálum foreldra sem stunda nám og er ég tilbúin að beita sér að fullum krafti fyrir hagsmunum þessa hóps. Ég ætlaði mér aldrei út í stúdentapólitík en vendipunkturinn var framkoma Félagsstofnunar Stúdenta við fjölskyldur Vetrargarða í janúar. Þá var um þriðjungi íbúa sagt að flytja innan fárra vikna á Stúdentagarða í öðru hverfi til að hægt væri að gera upp íbúðir þeirra. Á Vetrargörðum búa einungis foreldrar í námi og fjölskyldur þeirra og því var þetta algjörlega galin áætlun. Sem betur fer stóðu íbúar saman og varð FS að hörfa frá áætlunum sínum. Þarna opnuðust augu mín fyrir mikilvægi þess að raddir foreldra heyrist um málefni sem varða þá og að við í hagsmunabaráttunni stöndum með þeim af alvöru.

Í minni fyrstu prófatíð í háskóla veturinn 2018 komst ég að því að ég var ófrísk. Það var mikið áfall til að byrja með, en ég taldi mér trú um að við tæki þægilegt ferli enda fullt af námsmönnum sem eignast börn á meðan námi stendur. Foreldrar eru viðkvæmur hópur og ef ekki er haldið vel utan um hann aukast líkurnar á brottfalli. Mun það vera vegna úrræða- og skilningsleysis gagnvart foreldrum í háskólanámi ásamt ófjölskylduvænu háskólasamfélagi. Því er mikilvægt að koma til móts við þennan hóp og auknir möguleikar liggja í fjölskylduvænni stundatöflum, aukinni fjarkennslu og vendikennslu. Nú búum við svo vel á Menntavísindasviði að innan þess er mikil reynsla á fjarnámi og er hún nokkuð algeng á sviðinu. Við eðlilegar aðstæður þá höfum við haft hátt hlutfall fjarnema á Menntavísindasviði með góðum árangri, en það á ekki við um allar deildir háskólans. Á síðustu mánuðum hafa allar námsbrautir tekið upp fjarnám við mikinn fögnuð stúdenta, enda búið að vera baráttumál til lengri tíma. Þegar allt fer í sama horf á ný þarf að gæta þess að þessari framþróun verði ekki hætt, þvert á móti vil ég sjá deildir háskólans taka höndum saman og þróa fjarkennslu enn frekar. Þar getur Menntavísindasvið verið leiðandi og öðrum deildum til fyrirmyndar.

Innan Menntavísindasviðs vil ég vinna að fjölbreyttara námsmati og bættu samráði við nemendur um kennsluaðferðir, því þær þarf að uppfæra til að menntun okkar gagnist í nútímasamfélagi. Vel hefur tekist að færa þjónustu líkt og náms- og starfsráðgjöf í Stakkahlíð en ég tel að það þurfi að vinna áfram að því gera Menntavísindasviði jafn hátt undir höfði og öðrum sviðum Háskóla Íslands.

Höfundur er nemi í tómstunda- og félagsmálafræði og skipar 1. sæti á lista Vöku á menntavísindasviði fyrir stúdentaráðskosningar Háskóla Íslands 2021.

Parents at university deserve better

During my time at university I have heard many discussions about the rights and interests of parents during the course of their studies, but I have regrettably not seen a powerful spokesperson speak about the actual problems of parents at the university, and I am prepared to apply myself fully in the interest of this group. I never intended to get into student politics, but the turning point for me was the Icelandic Student Services conduct towards the families at Vetrargarðar this January. Around a third of the residents were told to move within a few weeks to student accommodations in another neighborhood so that the apartments could be repaired. The residents of Vetrargarðar are all parents and their families, and therefore this plan was wholly irresponsible. Thankfully, the residents took a stand together and the Student Services were forced to change their plans. It was there that my eyes were opened to the importance of parents’ voices being heard regarding the issues that concern them, and that us fighting for students’ interests take their side.

During my first finals at university, in the winter of 2018, I discovered that I was pregnant. It was a huge shock at first, but I convinced myself that the process would be comfortable, as there are many students that have children while in their studies. Parents are a delicate group, and if they are not supported the likelihood of them dropping out becomes significantly higher. This would be due to the lack of resources and understanding towards parents studying at university, as well as a university community that is ill suited to families. It is therefore important to cater to this group, and there are possibilities to be found in more family-friendly timetables, distance teaching and a flipped classroom approach. Within the School of Education, we’re lucky enough to have experience with distance teaching, and it is relatively common within the school. In normal circumstances, there has been a large proportion of students using distance learning at the School of Education, with great results, but the same does not apply to all the schools at the university. In the last months all courses have taken up distance teaching, much to the joy of students as this has been a matter of great debate for a long time. As things begin to return to normal, we must take care that this advancement is not pur ro an end, in fact I would like to see all departments within the university work together on developing distance teaching even further. The School of Education can be at the forefront of this, and a model for other departments.

Within the School of Education I would like to work on more diverse course assessment and improved discussion with students about teaching methods, as these need to be updated so that our education can be of use in modern society. Progress has been made in moving services such as academic and vocational counselling to Stakkahlíð, but I believe we must keep working towards making as much of the School of Education as other schools within the University of Iceland.

Jóna Guðbjörg is studying Leisure Studies and is in 1st place on Vaka’s list on the School of Education for the student council elections at the University of Iceland 2021.