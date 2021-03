Diogo Jota var á eftir Salah en undan Mane

Diogo Jota s contribution for Liverpool tonight

47 touches, 5 in opposition box

21 duels

1 chance created

2 shots, both on target

10th goal for club, in 21st app (Salah took 16 apps, Mane 24 & Firmino 42 to score first 10 goals for Liverpool) pic.twitter.com/0AuoNfC7A0