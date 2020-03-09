Lífið

Stjörnulífið: Hörku stuð á árshátíð World Class

Stefán Árni Pálsson skrifar
Nóg að gera á skemmtanalífinu þrátt fyrir leiðinlega veiru sem ætlar að gera mörgum lífið leitt.
Nóg að gera á skemmtanalífinu þrátt fyrir leiðinlega veiru sem ætlar að gera mörgum lífið leitt.

Stjörnulífið er liður á Vísi en þar verður farið yfir það helsta sem þekktir Íslendingar hafa verið að gera undanfarna daga og jafnvel deila því með fylgjendum sínum.
Jóhanna Guðrún Jónsdóttir henti í eina góða speglasjálfu baksviðs í Hörpu en hún kom fram á afmælistónleikum Gunna Þórðar sem er 75 ára.


 
 
 
Backstage photo from last nights concert #gunniþórðar75 #singer
Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson fagnaði sigrinum á Arnold Strongman Classic með vinum og vandamönnum. 


 
 
 
1st place baby! I won the Arnold Strongman Classic 2020! 3 years straight!!! Words can’t describe how happy and grateful I am for the support around me This years competition was so crazy. Just days before the event, we received news that the whole festival was going to be cancelled because of the Corona Virus and then we were updated with changes every hour leading up to the show. Apart from this roller coaster of events that was out of our control, the competition continued and ran perfectly thanks to @drjantodd , and @roguefitness @billhenniger @caityhenniger and the amazing team working behind the scenes that made sure everything ran so smoothly. I was very confident this year that I was going to do well, because I knew that I had put in the work, but I was pushed so hard by the other amazing athletes, especially @kieliszkowskimateusz all the way through to the last event. I am so grateful for the support team I have had working with me for this competition. My coach @australianstrengthcoach making sure my training is on point and travelling around the world for me to make sure he was here so everything ran smoothly My nutrition coach @stanefferding and @theverticaldiet for helping fuel my body to perform at the highest level My amazing wife @kelc33 for looking after me my best friend @andrireyr My dad @bjornthorr and mom @ragnheidurmj and the rest of my amazing team!! Lastly I would like to thank my sponsors for having my back always!! @reignbodyfuel @roguefitness @sbdapparel @revive_md @theverticaldiet @kingkongapparel
Katrín Tanja er stolt af því jafnrétti sem þekkist hér á landi eins og hún skrifar um á Instagram. Hún fagnaði alþjóðlegum degi kvenna. 


 
 
 
I’m from Iceland, the world’s most gender-equal country. We elected the first female president. Nearly half of our MPs and company directors are women. Four in five women have jobs. Iceland has laws that don’t just require companies and government agencies pay men and women equally, they require them to PROVE it. - So for a long time, the idea that I might be treated differently because I’m female had simply never occurred to me, because of where I grew up. EQUAL is the norm. (Please read that sentance again & realize how important it is). I am starting to realize just how LUCKY I am. It isn’t the norm. Not every female was raised like I was, in a culture like I lived in. Not every female has a DOTTIR’s unwavering sense of self worth & a belief in her own capabilities. Too many women have an identity shaped by societies that systematically undervalue them. - Today is INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY We don’t need this day to make women stronger. We already ARE, just as we come. We just need to change the way the world percieves us. - An EQUAL world is an ENABLED world. Here’s is to all the men & all the women celebrating that because ya know what: TOGETHER IS BETTER, for every single one of us. xxx
Ísdrottningin Ásdís Rán fagnaði einnig alþjóðlega degi kvenna með vinkonum sínum. 


 
 
 
Casual weekend
Fjólublár sannarlega litur Svölu Björgvins. 


 
 
 
Purple haze performing tonight
Hann Rún Bazev Óladóttir birtir fallegt myndband af sér og dóttur sinni á góðri stundu. 


 
 
 
My endless Love
Árshátíð World Class fór fram í Gamla Bíó um helgina og skemmtu gestir sér greinilega mjög vel ef marka mátti Instagram. 
Systikinin Birgitta Líf og Björn Boði voru að sjálfsögðu á staðnum ásamt ClubDub drengjunum, Herra Hnetusmjör, Aroni Mola og Sunnevu Einarsdóttur. 

 
 
 
Champagne hour
Bjössi og Dísa back in the 80s? #worldfit2020 @worldfiticeland
Árshátíð #worldfit2020
finally @worldfiticeland #worldfit2020
Jón Jónsson og Hafdís Björk skelltu sér á skíði með börnunum og fengu pössun fyrir þá yngstu.


 
 
 
Takk og takk mamma og pabbi fyrir að passa Sigríði Sól á meðan - @brynstef1
Kári Kristján Kristjánsson fagnaði bikarmeistaratitli með ÍBV með stæl. ÍBV vann Stjörnuna með tveimur mörkum í úrslitaleik á laugardaginn.

 
 
 
Ógeðslega hamingjusamur hluti af Bandalaginu #ibvhandbolti #handball #handbolti
Tveir framherjar, Eiður Smári og Egill Einarsson, að fá sér aðeins á Herrakvöldi Njarðvíkur. 


 
 
 
Tveir senterar að fá sér aðeins!
Magni Ásgeirsson minnist Ragga Bjarna með fallegri færslu.


 
 
 
“Just have fun with it gæs” Eh tímann fyrir löngu fékk Hemmi þá frábæru hugmynd að fá Ragga og sjálfan sig til að koma að gesta með okkur Áms strákunum á balli á Flúðum. Við æfðum og hlógum allan daginn með þeim og þvílíku sögurnar sem við fengum :) Húsið var algjörlega smekkað og sviðið hálfgert frímerki í horninu. Hitinn óbærilegur og fólk dettandi á okkur sökum troðnings.. Allt eins og það á að vera :) Raggi steig á svið þegar leikar stóðu sem hæst og þá skildi ég þetta - Ég hef verið þess heiðurs aðnjótandi að deila sviði með mörgum frontum en enginn hefur haft þetta öryggi, þessa nærveru! Eftir tvö lög var jakkinn fokinn, skyrtuermarnar upprúllaðar og kallinn með salinn að éta úr lófanum á sér, og það merkilegasta fannst mér að þar sem ég stóð með bakið í fólkið að varna því með gítarnum að eh dytti á Ragga steingleymdi ég því að það væri 44 ára aldursmunur á okkur ... Innilegar samúðarkveðjur til fjölskyldu Ragnars og íslensku þjóðarinnar sem getur þakkað fyrir að hafa verið uppi á sama tíma og hann, okkar besti maður.
Edda Hermannsdóttir og Ríkharður Daðason hafa nú verið saman í þrjú ár og því var vel fagnað.


 
 
 
Skrambans lukka að hafa byrjað með þessum fyrir þremur árum. Allt frekar ljúft með honum.
Leikkonan Kristín Pétursdóttir birti góða skvísumynd. 

 
 
 
Eliza Reed skellti sér út að borða með litla bróður sínum. 


 
 
 
Glad I got to a @foodandfunreykjavik dinner this year, esp with my “little” bro @tidydissolve.
Áhrifavaldar með þemapartý og þar var mikið fjör. 


 
 
 
peachy kvöld með þessum bestu
Vilborg Arna fagnar einnig alþjóðlegum degi kvenna og með því að birta góða mynd af kvenna fjallagörpum. Þar nefnir hún til sögunnar, Kvennadalshnjúk.


 
 
 
Happy International women's day #eachforequal #allarsemein #kvennadalshnukur #snjódrífur
Ljósmyndarinn og áhrifavaldurinn Ása Steinars með einstaklega fallega mynd á Instagram. 


 
 
 
Coron is probably the definition of paradise. Moment in the beautiful lagoons around @paolynhouseboats
Eurovision-drottningin Selma Björns kom fram á Euro-klúbbnum í Stokkhólmi á laugardagskvöldið og það eftir Melodifestivalen þegar Svíar völdu sitt framlag í Eurovision. Selma var einnig í alþjóðlegri dómnefnd á lokakvöldinu.
Hún birti nokkuð skemmtilegar myndir frá helginni í Svíþjóð. 


 
 
 
My 12 points went to Anna Bergendahl :) Kingdom come.
Is it too late for love? John Lundvik :) Eurovision 2019
Thank you Stockholm!
Me and The Mamas. Winners of Melodifestivalen 2020
