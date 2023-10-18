The Cost of Inconsistency

The unfolding tragedy in Gaza is undeniably heart-wrenching. Our hearts go out to the Palestinians who have lost their lives during Israel's recent invasion. While the world watches, we are compelled to reflect on the larger issue at play: the glaring double standards in how we address human rights violations. In this article, we delve into the ongoing conflict in Gaza and its implications, focusing on the disproportionate responses and selective condemnation that echo across the global stage.

The recent conflict in Gaza traces its origins to 7 October 2023, when Hamas launched an attack on Israel. Israel responded, and the cycle of violence has continued unabated. As of today, more than 1,900 Palestinians and 1,200 Israelis have tragically lost their lives. The devastating toll on human lives paints a grim picture of the ongoing conflict.

In the face of this conflict, the WEIRD (White/Western, Educated, Industrialized, Rich, and Developed/Democratic) world has offered its perspectives. Criticisms have flowed, primarily directed at Hamas, citing the number of civilian casualties on the Israeli side. Strikingly, the same level of scrutiny has not been extended to Israel despite its counterattacks being perceived as highly disproportionate.

Leaders from WEIRD countries have endorsed Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas's attacks. Iceland's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Þórdís Kol­brún Reyk­f­jörð Gyl­fa­dóttir, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, have expressed unwavering support for Israel's actions. However, the glaring omission in their statements is the failure to acknowledge concerns of genocide, crimes against humanity, or apartheid targeting Palestinians.

Paradoxically, these statements seem at odds with previous policies and comments. For example, Iceland was the pioneer among Western and Northern European countries in recognizing Palestine as an independent state back in 2011. This recognition extended beyond politics to society, as seen when Iceland's sensational heavy metal Eurovision performance by Hatari involved raising Palestinian flags during the event hosted in Israel in 2019. On the other hand, in 2022, von der Leyen strongly criticized Russia's military aggression in Ukraine, characterizing the attack as "grossly violating international law and undermining European and global security and stability."

The double standards applied to Israel's most recent killing spree are not just a matter of rhetoric; they have far-reaching implications for global human rights efforts. The principles of universality, indivisibility, equality, and non-discrimination that underpin human rights may be undermined when responses from WEIRD countries – often dubbed as the champions of human rights – diverge from these ideals.

Indonesia provides a pertinent case study, taking inspiration from WEIRD countries' inconsistent responses to take a hypocritical turn when responding to allegations of human rights violations. For example, while vocally expressing concern for Gaza, Indonesia's own human rights issues, particularly in its westernmost region, Papua, have been met with deflection.

On 10 October 2023, President Joko Widodo urged "the immediate end of war and violence to avoid further human casualties and damages of property because conflict escalation may give rise to further humanitarian impact" and added, "The root of the conflict, namely the occupation of the territory of Palestine by Israel, must immediately be resolved." However, the statement came against prolonged human rights violations and armed forces occupation by Indonesia in Papua.

For decades, Indonesia has conducted military operations in Papua to quell the Papuans' self-independence claims, resulting in an estimated loss of life between 2,000 and 500,000individuals. Experts argue that these campaigns amount to slow genocide. This is substantiated by the demographic shift observed over the years: in the 1970s, Indigenous Papuans constituted 96 percent of the population, yet by 2010, that number had dwindled to just 48 percent.

The Indonesian government has consistently denied allegations of human rights violations in Papua, deflecting international concern. In 2019, a government spokesperson expressed displeasureat Papua being included on the formal agenda of the Pacific Islands Forum's leaders' meeting in Tuvalu, warning that this could set a dangerous precedent for external interference in the domestic affairs of other nations.

In conclusion, the double standards in addressing human rights issues are not just a matter of diplomatic discourse. These inconsistencies can have severe implications for global justice and the pursuit of accountability. The principles of universality, indivisibility, equality, and non-discrimination should be upheld universally, irrespective of political or strategic interests. As the world grapples with the ongoing conflict in Gaza, we are reminded that the fight for human rights must transcend geopolitical biases and confront the selective application of these principles for the betterment of all.

Authors work for Aurora Foundation Sierra Leone and Amnesty International Indonesia.