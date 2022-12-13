Næsta mánudag þann 19. desember fer hann svo yfir íslensku lögin. Erlenda listann hans í heild sinni má sjá í hér fyrir neðan en hann er einnig hægt að finna á Spotify.
Í spilaranum hér fyrir neðan má hlusta á þáttinn þar sem listinn var kynntur og lögin spiluð.
Fimmtíu bestu erlendu lög ársins að mati Óla Dóra
50. Plug – Nikki Nair
49. Turn Up The Sunshine – Diana Ross & Tame Impala
48. Through the Floor – Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
47. Xtasy (remix) Ravyn Lenae
46. Billions – Caroline Polachek
45. Suede – Matthieu Beck
44. Sunset Boulevard – Renata Zeiguer
43. Déjá Vu – Toro y Moi
42. Is It Supposed – Hudson Mohawke
41. I hope that you think of me – Pity Party (Girls Club)
40. Midnattssol – Daniel Ögren
39. Carbon Dioxide – Fever Ray
38. N95 – Kendrick Lamar
37. Jungle – Fred again..
36. Tienaté – Nu Genea
35. Belinda Says – Alvvays
34. Spitting Off the Edge of the World (ft. Perfume Genius) – Yeah Yeah Yeahs
33. Selfish Soul – Sudan Archives
32. Resort – Mr Twin Sister
31. Priestess – Romare
30. 17°C – Whatever The Weather
29. Reviver (Totally Extinct Dinosaurs remix) – Lane 8
28. You’ve Got To Let Go If You Want To Be Free – Disclosure, Zedd
27. Step By Step – Braxe + Falcon, Panda Bear, DJ Falcon
26. BAD GIRLS – Surusinghe
25. Up and Away – Σtella, Redinho
24. Boiler Suits & Combat Boots (Hiro Ama remix) – The Umlauts
23. Billie Toppy – Men I trust
22. Q. Degraw – Wild Pink
21. Running Round – Mercury
20. We Not Humping (remix) – Monaleo, Flo Milli
19. Keep Alive This Fire – Mystic Jungle
18. Moderation – Cate Le Bon
17. Your Love – Mallrat
16. Savanne – Vieux Farka Touré, Khruangbin
15. As It Was – Harry Styles
14. Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone) – Kurt Vile
13. All or Nothing – Allure
12. Vocoder – Floating Points
11. Things Will Be Fine – Metronomy
10. Looking at Your Pager – KH
9. METAMORPHOSIS (Speed up version) – INTERWORLD
8. Fever – Aldous Harding
7. Battling Dust – Voice Actor
6. Satan – Andy Shauf
5. Home – Two Shell
4. KILL DEM – Jamie xx
3. Bad Habit – Steve Lacy
2. Goldstar – Anika
1. Another Go Around – Beach House