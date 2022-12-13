Næsta mánudag þann 19. desember fer hann svo yfir íslensku lögin. Erlenda listann hans í heild sinni má sjá í hér fyrir neðan en hann er einnig hægt að finna á Spotify.

Í spilaranum hér fyrir neðan má hlusta á þáttinn þar sem listinn var kynntur og lögin spiluð.

Fimmtíu bestu erlendu lög ársins að mati Óla Dóra

50. Plug – Nikki Nair

49. Turn Up The Sunshine – Diana Ross & Tame Impala

48. Through the Floor – Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

47. Xtasy (remix) Ravyn Lenae

46. Billions – Caroline Polachek

45. Suede – Matthieu Beck

44. Sunset Boulevard – Renata Zeiguer

43. Déjá Vu – Toro y Moi

42. Is It Supposed – Hudson Mohawke

41. I hope that you think of me – Pity Party (Girls Club)

40. Midnattssol – Daniel Ögren

39. Carbon Dioxide – Fever Ray

38. N95 – Kendrick Lamar

37. Jungle – Fred again..

36. Tienaté – Nu Genea

35. Belinda Says – Alvvays

34. Spitting Off the Edge of the World (ft. Perfume Genius) – Yeah Yeah Yeahs

33. Selfish Soul – Sudan Archives

32. Resort – Mr Twin Sister

31. Priestess – Romare

30. 17°C – Whatever The Weather

29. Reviver (Totally Extinct Dinosaurs remix) – Lane 8

28. You’ve Got To Let Go If You Want To Be Free – Disclosure, Zedd

27. Step By Step – Braxe + Falcon, Panda Bear, DJ Falcon

26. BAD GIRLS – Surusinghe

25. Up and Away – Σtella, Redinho

24. Boiler Suits & Combat Boots (Hiro Ama remix) – The Umlauts

23. Billie Toppy – Men I trust

22. Q. Degraw – Wild Pink

21. Running Round – Mercury

20. We Not Humping (remix) – Monaleo, Flo Milli

19. Keep Alive This Fire – Mystic Jungle

18. Moderation – Cate Le Bon

17. Your Love – Mallrat

16. Savanne – Vieux Farka Touré, Khruangbin

15. As It Was – Harry Styles

14. Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone) – Kurt Vile

13. All or Nothing – Allure

12. Vocoder – Floating Points

11. Things Will Be Fine – Metronomy

Straumur

10. Looking at Your Pager – KH

9. METAMORPHOSIS (Speed up version) – INTERWORLD

8. Fever – Aldous Harding

7. Battling Dust – Voice Actor

6. Satan – Andy Shauf

5. Home – Two Shell

4. KILL DEM – Jamie xx

3. Bad Habit – Steve Lacy

2. Goldstar – Anika

1. Another Go Around – Beach House