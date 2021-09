Heimildir:

(1) Þorsteinsson, Þ. (2021). Áhrif hraða á mengun vegna umferðar. Vegagerðin.

(2) EEA. (2020). Air Quality in Europe - 2020 report EEA. https://doi.org/10.2800/786656

(3) Gudmundsson, G., Finnbjörnsdóttir, R. G., Jóhannsson, P., & Rafnsson, V. (2019). Air pollution in Iceland and the effects on human health. Review. Læknablaðið, 105(10), 443–452. https://doi.org/10.17992/lbl.2019.10.252

(4) Association between air pollution exposure and mental health service use among individuals with first presentations of psychotic and mood disorders: retrospective cohort study The British Journal of Psychiatry , First View , pp. 1 - 8 DOI: https://doi.org/10.1192/bjp.2021.119

(5) https://issuu.com/fib.is/docs/vetrardekkjak_nnun_2019

(6) Comprehensive Study of the Performance of Winter Tires on Ice, Snow, and Asphalt Roads: The Influence of Tire Type and Wear Mattias Hjort; Olle Eriksson;Fredrik Bruzelius

Tire Science and Technology (2017) 45 (3): 175–199 https://doi.org/10.2346/tire.17.450304

( 7 )Strandroth et. al, 2011. „The effect of studded tires on fatal crashes withpassenger cars and the benefits of electronic stability control (ESC) in Swedish winter driving.“ Accident Analysis and Prevention 45 (2012) 50–60.

(8) Borgarráð 16. Júlí 2021, USK2021060119 , 6.17

(9) 151. löggjafarþing 2020-2021 ,Þingskjal 747 – 382. Mál.