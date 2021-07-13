Bíó og sjónvarp

Krúnan og Manda­l­orian sópa að sér Emmy til­nefningum

Hallgerður Kolbrún E. Jónsdóttir skrifar
Leikarinn Ron Cephas Jones var einn þeirra sem kynnti tilnefningar til Emmy verðlaunanna í ár.
Tilnefningar til Emmy verðlaunanna hafa verið tilkynntar og eru þar þáttaraðirnar The Crown og The Mandalorian tilnefningaflestar. Hvor þáttanna er tilnefndur til 24 verðlauna en á eftir fylgja WandaVision, Ted Lasso og Handmaid‘s Tale hvað tilnefningafjölda varðar.

Og þrátt fyrir að fá ekki aðra þáttaröð hafa HBO þættirnir Lovecraft Country tilnefnd til 18 verðlauna í heild. Entertainment Weekly greinir frá

Verðlaunahátíðin í fyrra var nánast alrafræn vegna kórónuveirufaraldursins en þetta árið verður snúið aftur, að mestu leiti, til fyrri hátíða. Tilnefndir fá að koma á staðinn og fá að taka með sér gesti.

Verðlaunahátíðin fer fram sunnudaginn 19. september næstkomandi á sjónvarpsstöðinni CBS en hægt verður að horfa á streymið á streymisveitu Paramount+.

Tilnefningar eru eftirfarandi:

Besta dramaþáttaröðin

  • The Boys
  • Bridgerton
  • The Crown
  • The Mandalorian
  • Lovecraft Country
  • Pose
  • The Handmaid's Tale
  • This Is Us

Besta grínþáttaröðin

  • Black-ish
  • Cobra Kai
  • Pen15
  • Emily in Paris
  • Hacks
  • Ted Lasso
  • The Flight Attendant
  • The Kominsky Method

Besti leikarinn í aðalhlutverki í dramaþáttaröð

  • Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
  • Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
  • Billy Porter, Pose
  • Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
  • Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
  • Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Besta leikkonan í aðalhlutverki í dramaþáttaröð

  • Emma Corrin, The Crown
  • Olivia Colman, The Crown
  • Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
  • Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
  • Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
  • Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Besti leikarinn í aukahlutverki í dramaþáttaröð

  • Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
  • Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
  • Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale
  • O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale
  • John Lithgow, Perry Mason
  • Tobias Menzies, The Crown
  • Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
  • Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Besta leikkonan í aukahlutverki í dramaþáttaröð

  • Gillian Anderson, The Crown
  • Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
  • Emerald Fennell, The Crown
  • Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
  • Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
  • Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
  • Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
  • Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Besti leikarinn í aðalhlutverki í grínþáttaröð

  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
  • Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
  • Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
  • William H. Macy, Shameless
  • Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Besta leikkonan í aðalhlutverki í grínþáttaröð

  • Aidy Bryant, Shrill
  • Jean Smart, Hacks
  • Allison Janney, Mom
  • Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Besti leikarinn í aukahlutverki í grínþáttaröð

  • Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
  • Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
  • Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
  • Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
  • Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
  • Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
  • Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
  • Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Besta leikkonan í aukahlutverki í grínþáttaröð

  • Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
  • Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
  • Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
  • Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
  • Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Besta þáttaröðin

  • Mare of Easttown
  • I May Destroy You
  • WandaVision
  • The Queen's Gambit
  • The Underground Railroad

Besta sjónvarpskvikmyndin

  • Uncle Frank
  • Sylvie's Love
  • Oslo
  • Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
  • Dolly Parton's Christmas on The Square

Besti leikari í aðalhlutverki í þáttaröð eða sjónvarpskvikmynd

  • Paul Bettany, WandaVision
  • Hugh Grant, The Undoing
  • Ewan McGregor, Halston
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
  • Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

Besta leikkonan í aðalhlutverki í þáttaröð eða sjónvarpskvikmynd

  • Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
  • Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
  • Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
  • Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Besta leikkonan í aukahlutverki í þáttaröð eða sjónvarpskvikmynd

  • Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
  • Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
  • Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
  • Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
  • Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
  • Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit

Besti leikari í aukahlutverki í þáttaröð eða sjónvarpskvikmynd

  • Daveed Diigs, Hamilton
  • Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
  • Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
  • Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit
  • Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
  • Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Besti gestaleikari í dramaþáttaröð

  • Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
  • Charles Dance, The Crown
  • Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
  • Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
  • Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

Besta gestaleikkona í dramaþáttaröð

  • Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
  • Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale
  • Claire Foy, The Crown
  • Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
  • Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Besti gestaleikari í grínþáttaröð

  • Chris Rock, Saturday Night Live
  • Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
  • Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
  • Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live
  • Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

Besta gestaleikkona í grínþáttaröð

  • Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
  • Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
  • Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
  • Jane Adams, Hacks
  • Bernadette Peters, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
  • Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Besta sketsaþáttröðin

  • A Black Lady Sketch Show
  • Saturday Night Live
  • Outstanding Variety Talk Series
  • Conan
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Bestu keppnisþættirnir

  • The Amazing Race
  • Nailed It!
  • RuPaul's Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice

Besti stjórnandi raunveruleika- eða raunveruleikakeppnisþátta

  • RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
  • Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
  • Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
  • Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons, Top Chef
  • Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank
