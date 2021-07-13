Og þrátt fyrir að fá ekki aðra þáttaröð hafa HBO þættirnir Lovecraft Country tilnefnd til 18 verðlauna í heild. Entertainment Weekly greinir frá.
Verðlaunahátíðin í fyrra var nánast alrafræn vegna kórónuveirufaraldursins en þetta árið verður snúið aftur, að mestu leiti, til fyrri hátíða. Tilnefndir fá að koma á staðinn og fá að taka með sér gesti.
Verðlaunahátíðin fer fram sunnudaginn 19. september næstkomandi á sjónvarpsstöðinni CBS en hægt verður að horfa á streymið á streymisveitu Paramount+.
Tilnefningar eru eftirfarandi:
Besta dramaþáttaröðin
- The Boys
- Bridgerton
- The Crown
- The Mandalorian
- Lovecraft Country
- Pose
- The Handmaid's Tale
- This Is Us
Besta grínþáttaröðin
- Black-ish
- Cobra Kai
- Pen15
- Emily in Paris
- Hacks
- Ted Lasso
- The Flight Attendant
- The Kominsky Method
Besti leikarinn í aðalhlutverki í dramaþáttaröð
- Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
- Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
- Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Besta leikkonan í aðalhlutverki í dramaþáttaröð
- Emma Corrin, The Crown
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
- Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
- Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Besti leikarinn í aukahlutverki í dramaþáttaröð
- Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
- Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
- Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale
- O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale
- John Lithgow, Perry Mason
- Tobias Menzies, The Crown
- Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
- Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Besta leikkonan í aukahlutverki í dramaþáttaröð
- Gillian Anderson, The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Emerald Fennell, The Crown
- Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
- Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
- Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
- Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
- Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Besti leikarinn í aðalhlutverki í grínþáttaröð
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- William H. Macy, Shameless
- Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Besta leikkonan í aðalhlutverki í grínþáttaröð
- Aidy Bryant, Shrill
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Allison Janney, Mom
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Besti leikarinn í aukahlutverki í grínþáttaröð
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
- Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Besta leikkonan í aukahlutverki í grínþáttaröð
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
- Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
- Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Besta þáttaröðin
- Mare of Easttown
- I May Destroy You
- WandaVision
- The Queen's Gambit
- The Underground Railroad
Besta sjónvarpskvikmyndin
- Uncle Frank
- Sylvie's Love
- Oslo
- Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
- Dolly Parton's Christmas on The Square
Besti leikari í aðalhlutverki í þáttaröð eða sjónvarpskvikmynd
- Paul Bettany, WandaVision
- Hugh Grant, The Undoing
- Ewan McGregor, Halston
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
- Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
Besta leikkonan í aðalhlutverki í þáttaröð eða sjónvarpskvikmynd
- Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
- Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Besta leikkonan í aukahlutverki í þáttaröð eða sjónvarpskvikmynd
- Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
- Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
- Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
- Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
- Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
- Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit
Besti leikari í aukahlutverki í þáttaröð eða sjónvarpskvikmynd
- Daveed Diigs, Hamilton
- Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
- Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit
- Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
- Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Besti gestaleikari í dramaþáttaröð
- Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
- Charles Dance, The Crown
- Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
- Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
Besta gestaleikkona í dramaþáttaröð
- Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
- Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
- Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
Besti gestaleikari í grínþáttaröð
- Chris Rock, Saturday Night Live
- Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
- Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
- Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live
- Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
Besta gestaleikkona í grínþáttaröð
- Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
- Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
- Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Jane Adams, Hacks
- Bernadette Peters, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
- Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Besta sketsaþáttröðin
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Saturday Night Live
- Outstanding Variety Talk Series
- Conan
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Bestu keppnisþættirnir
- The Amazing Race
- Nailed It!
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Besti stjórnandi raunveruleika- eða raunveruleikakeppnisþátta
- RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
- Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
- Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
- Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons, Top Chef
- Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank