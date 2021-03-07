Fokk fátækt!

English below

Skilgreining fátæktar er að viðkomandi líði efnahagslegan skort. Fátækt er í raun gríðarleg skerðing á tækifærum, að hafa miklu færri tækifæri og möguleika en aðrir, tækifæri til áhugamála, félagsskapar, afþreyingar og jafnvel menntunar. Sá sem býr við fátækt hefur þannig minna svigrúm til að prófa nýja hluti, kynnast nýjum viðfangsefnum og félagsskap og upplifa margt af því sem í boði er.

Viljum við hafa þetta svona? Viljum við að þau sem minna mega sín sitji föst í fátæktargildru með enga möguleika á að vinna sig þaðan? Við sem velferðarþjóðfélag eigum að sjá til þess að kerfin okkar grípi viðkomandi, að boðið sé upp á tækifæri sem henta þessum fjölbreytta hópi og að aðgengi að úrræðum sé auðsótt.

Enn eigum við allt of langt í land, þrátt fyrir að fátækt sé orð sem enginn vill heyra og aðstæður sem enginn á að vera í, hvort sem um er að ræða fjárhagslega eða félagslega fátækt. Enginn á að þurfa neita barni sínu um tómstundir eða næringarríkan mat og skjólgóðan fatnað, já eða afmælisveislu og að æfa íþrótt, enginn. Enginn ætti að standa úti í röð til að ná sér í mat, nauðbeygður til að sýna það frammi fyrir öðrum og fá þau skilaboð að vera utangarðs, að kerfin séu ekki fyrir alla.

Hagstofan segir um 30 þúsund manns vera undir lágtekjumörkum og falla þannig undir skilgreininguna fátækt. Þar af eru um 10 þúsund börn! Það er ótækt. Við sem þjóð erum bundin Barnasáttmála Sameinuðu þjóðanna þar sem segir í 26. grein: “Börn sem búa við fátækt eiga rétt á aðstoð. Stjórnvöld skulu tryggja þann rétt með því að útvega peninga og annars konar stuðning”. Langvarandi fátækt getur komið niður á heilsu og aukið félagslega einangrun um leið og hluti þjóðarinnar fær ekki tækifæri; tækifæri til að þroskast og dafna óháð efnahag og hefur þannig takmarkaðan aðgang að gnægtaborði þjóðarinnar. Viljum við hafa þetta svona? Ég segi nei, alls ekki!

Höfundur er formaður Svæðisfélags VG á Suðurnesjum, í flokksráði VG og frambjóðandi í 1. sæti á lista VG í Suðurkjördæmi fyrir næstu alþingiskosningar.

Fuck poverty!

Poverty goes far beyond an economic deprivation: it deprives people of living a full life in various ways. It reduces an individual’s chance to create and thrive in hobbies, companionship, entertainment and even education. Thus, those living in poverty have less chances of trying new things, getting acquainted with new subjects and societies, and the opportunity to experience all there is to offer.

Do we want it this way? Do we want the less fortunate to be trapped in this poverty limbo with no chance of growing or earning a decent living? As a welfare society, we must ensure that individuals are not falling through the cracks of our system. We must guarantee resources are easily accessible and that suitable opportunities present themselves to this diverse group.

Although poverty is clearly a word that no one wants to hear and a situation that no one should be in —whether it is financial or social poverty— we still have much to do to resolve this social issue. No one should have to deny their child’s participation in extracurricular activities or basic needs such as food and shelter. Equally, those in need should not be publicly embarrassed for accepting necessary help—like those who wait outside in a line for food. Our services to those in need should be provided in such a manner that an individual’s dignity is preserved.

Statistics in Iceland says that about 30,000 people are below the low-income threshold and thus fall under the definition of poverty. This equates to about 10 thousand children! That's not acceptable. As a nation, we are bound by the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which states in Article 26: “Children living in poverty are entitled to assistance. The government should ensure that right by providing money and other forms of support ". Prolonged poverty can be detrimental to health and increase social isolation and this risk rises the moment we take away their opportunities to prosper; the opportunity to develop independently of the economy, resulting in limited access to the nation's abundant table of resources. Do we want it this way? I say no, not at all!

The author is the chairman of Svæðisfélag VG in Suðurnes, in the party council of VG and a candidate in 1st place on the list of VG in the Southern constituency for the next parliamentary elections.