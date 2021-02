2 - The other three goalkeepers to concede within the opening two minutes of their full Premier League debut for a club:



Gavin Ward for Bolton in 1995-96 (2nd minute)

Ian Bennett for Sheff Utd in 2006-07 (1st minute)

Daniele Padelli for Liverpool in 2006-07 (2nd minute)



Tough.