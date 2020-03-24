Við eigum öll að sitja við sama borð

Margar jákvæðar breytingar hafa átt sér stað á menntavísindasviði síðastliðin ár. Háma í Stakkahlíð hefur bætt úrval grænmetisfæðis til muna og félagslífið hjá öllum stúdentafélögum á sviðinu blómstrar. Ýmsu er þó enn ábótavant enda alltaf svigrúm til að gera betur. Mikil fjölgun hefur verið í nemendahópnum á sviðinu og tökum við því fagnandi. Vegna fjölgunar nemenda er nauðsynlegt að styðja vel við bakið á þeim og gefa þeim kjör aðstæður til að ljúka námi sínu.

Það eru forréttindi fyrir marga að vera í staðnámi en því miður eiga ekki allir kost á því vegna efnahags, fjölskylduaðstæðna, vinnu og tímaskorts. Stór hluti nemenda menntavísindasviðs eru fjarnemar og tel ég að við getum bætt námsgæði þeirra til muna. Staðlotur eru alls ekki nógu vel nýttar. Mikið er um árekstra milli áfanga og er það bagalegt fyrir fjarnema sem margir hverjir koma utan af landi til þess að sækja staðlotur með tilheyrandi kostnaði. Hægt er að nýta tímann mun betur í kennslustundum staðnema, vera með fjölbreyttari kennsluhætti en ekki eingöngu innlagnir á netinu þar staðnemar kjósa að mæta í tíma.

Markmiðið ætti að vera að fá fólk til þess að stunda nám innan veggja HÍ. Kerfið á ekki að gera nemendum erfiðara fyrir heldur þarf að beita ýmsum úrræðum til að gera staðnámið meira aðlaðandi.

Styðja mætti betur við námsmenn fjárhagslega. Námslán henta ekki alls ekki öllum. Flestir stúdentar telja ákjósanlegast að einhvers konar styrkjakerfi verði sett á laggirnar sem fyrst. Það er fráhrindandi og jafnvel óyfirstíganlegt fyrir marga nemendur að eiga von á að sitja í skuldasúpu að námi loknu.

Allir nemendur innan HÍ eiga að sitja við sama borð burtséð frá kyni, fötlun, fjölskylduaðstæðum, efnahag, aldri, uppruna, trúar- og stjórnmálaskoðunum eða öðrum mismunarbreytum. Þetta á þá bæði við um staðnema og fjarnema. Þetta er gerlegt og ætla ég að gera allt sem í mínu valdi stendur til þess að takast á við þær áskoranir sem fylgja komandi skólaári.

Höfundur er nemi í leikskólakennarafræðum og skipar 1. sæti á lista Vöku á menntavísindasviði fyrir stúdentaráðskosningar Háskóla Íslands 2020.

English version below

We should all be equal -

Many positive changes have been done in the School of Education in recent years. The assortment of vegetarian food has increased in Háma in Stakkahlíð and the social life is thriving at the student associations. There are some things that are still wanting and there is always space to do better. There has been an increase in the number of students in the School of Education and we take them with open arms. Due to the increased numbers we must support them and give them prime conditions to finish their studies.

It is a privilege to study on-site but it is not a viable option for everybody due to economic status, family circumstances, work or lack of time. A big part of the students in the School of Education are distance students and I think that we can improve their quality of studies greatly. On site lots are not utilized as well as they could be. There are a lot of course collisions and that is not good for distance students who many of them come from the countryside to attend on site lots with all the costs that come with that. The time in on site classes can be utilized better, we could have more diverse teaching methods but not just internet additions where on site students choose to attend class.

The goals should be to get people to study at the University of Iceland. The system should not be in place to make it harder for students but instead we need to find solutions to make the on site studies more appealing.

Financial support for students needs to be increased. Student loans do not suit everybody. Most students think it would be best to put forward some kind of a grant or scholarship system. For many students it is not an ideal way and even an inaccessible system for students that likely will be in a lot of debt when they finish their studies.

Every student at the University of Iceland should be equal regardless of their sex, disability, family circumstances, economic status, age, origin, religion and political opinions. This applies to both on site students and distance students. This is a possible thing and I will do my best to take on the challenges that follow in the coming school year.

The author is in preschool teacher education and is in 1st place on Vaka’s list in the School of Education for the student council elections at the University of Iceland 2020.