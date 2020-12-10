16 dagar af kynbundnu ofbeldi eru tilteknir dagar ársins sem eru tileinkaðir vitundarvakningu innan hvers samfélagshóps. Heimilisofbeldi á rætur sínar í valdaójafnvægi. Það geta allir orðið fyrir heimilisofbeldi, óháð kyni, hættan liggur í því að vera háður öðrum, hvort sem er um fjárhagslegt hæði eða tilfinningalegt hæði að ræða.

Tilurð me-too hreyfingarinnar hvatti til opnari umræðu um kynjajafnrétti á Íslandi. Umræðan fletti ofan af þeim aðstöðumun sem konur af erlendum uppruna búa við, ef borið er saman við íslenskar kynsystur þeirra. Þar má nefna stuðning fjölskyldu, tungumálaerfiðleika og ekki síst fjárhagslegt sjálfstæði.

Ofbeldi gagnvart konum af erlendum uppruna kallar á sértæka og samþætta nálgun. Þörf er á að greina komu innflytjenda með kynjagleraugum. Gagnrýna skoðun á því hvernig opinber stefna um innflytjendur hefur áhrif á konur af erlendum uppruna og það hvernig lög og reglur fjalla um menningarmun og kynþætti. Skýrslur sýna að kynbundið ofbeldi þrífst á bakvið tjöldin. Það á m.a. við um vinnustaði, skemmtistaði og því miður, og lang oftast, inn á heimilum þolenda. Því miður er það oft svo að sönnunarbyrðin hvílir á þolandanum, í tilviki kvenna af erlendum uppruna getur það reynst erfitt þegar baklandið er lítið eða ekkert. Oftar en ekki er konan háð þeim sem brýtur á henni, háð honum um fjármál, heimili og almennan stuðning í samfélagi þar sem hún býr, en er ósýnileg. Það er ekki bara konan sem fyrir ofbeldinu verður sem ber kvölina, bornin líða einnig fyrir ofbeldið og upplifa jafnvel á eigin skinny. Árið 2019 leituðu konur frá 51 mismunandi þjóðlandi til Kvennaathvarfsins. Tæpur helmingur þessara kvenna var af erlendum uppruna, þ.e. ekki “íslenskar”. 51 barn fylgdi þessum erlendu konum. Það kemur því miður ekki á óvart að síðan að Covid faraldurinn heltók landið hefur ofbeldið inn á heimilum aukist.

Aðstöðumunur kvenna af erlendum uppruna kemur berlega í ljós þegar leita þarf til dómkerfisins. Þá standa konur frammi fyrir því að vera metnar eftir staðalímynd, eftir upprunalandi og menningu, háum lögfræðikostnaði og, í tilviki kvenna utan EES, óttanum um að vera sendar heim og/eða missa forræði barna sinna. Sá ótti er raunverulegur. Þetta aftur á móti gerir þessar konur í ofbeldissamböndum enn varnarlausari. Gerendur virðast því miður alltof oft sleppa frá glæp sínum með hreint bak.

Nú nýverið tóku nokkur samtök sig saman, þar á meðal W.O.M.E.N og lögreglan og settu upp vefsíðu til að aðstoða fórnarlömb heimilis- og/eða kynbundins ofbeldis. Þetta er að mínu mati stórt skref til að aðstoða fórnarlömb ofbeldis og leiðbeina þeim um þau skref sem þau geta tekið og veita þeim einn stað til að finna upplýsingar um hvaða leiðir eru færar og hvar aðstoð er að fá. Síðunni er einnig ætlað að gagnast þeim sem telja sig vita af ofbeldi eða hafa orðið vitni af slíku. https://www.112.is/

Síðast, en ekki síst, vil ég leggja áherslu á hversu nauðsynlegt það er, og árangursríkt, að auka og styrkja samvinnu mismunandi stofnanna og félagasamtaka (grasrótarsamtaka) sem vinna með konum af erlendum uppruna. Afstaða margra fórnarlamba, sem hefur komi fram í viðtölum, gefur tilefni til að skoða betur nauðsyn þess að byggja upp traust á milli stofnanna og fórnarlamba kynbundins ofbeldis. Þetta krefst þess að stofnanir taki tillit til og læri að þekkja mismunandi menningarheima og venjur, hvað sem líður innlendum reglum og venjum. Það að útrýma kynbundnu ofbeldi á að vera verkefni allra, vegferð samfélagsins til að byggja betra samfélag.

Höfundur er í stjórn W.O.M.E.N samtök kvenna af erlendum uppruna á Íslandi og starfar sem verkefnastjóri á Mannréttinda og lýðræðissvið Reykavíkurborgar.

Greinin er hluti af sextán daga átaki gegn kynbundnu ofbeldi. Átakið er alþjóðlegt og var fyrst haldið árið 1991. Markmið þess er að knýja á um afnám alls kynbundins ofbeldis í heiminum.

Gender Based Violence – The Position of foreign women in Iceland

by Achola Otieno Board member at Women in Iceland and project manager at Office of Human Rights and Democracy for the City of Reykjavik.

The 16 days of activism against violence campaign is an annual international campaign that kicks off on 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and runs until 10 December, Human Rights Day. It was started by activists at the inaugural Women’s Global Leadership Institute in 1991 and continues to be coordinated each year by the Center for Women’s Global Leadership. The campaign is used as an organizing strategy by individuals and organizations around the world, to call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls. Domestic violence is rooted in the unequal balance of powers. While any gender can be victim to violence, dependence makes one more vulnerable. We are dedicated to raising awareness within various community groups.

The awakening of ME-TOO movement encouraged a deeper discussion regarding gender equality in Iceland. Revealing, the many women of foreign origin experience many layers of disadvantages in Iceland compared to the vast majority of Icelandic women. This is only compounded by lack of family support system for some, access to language for others, and financial independence.

Violence against women of foreign origin calls for a specific intersectional approach and a need to analyse migration through gender lenses. Additionally there needs to be a critical review of how policy affects women with different backgrounds and how the law recognises different culture and race. Reports show that violence continues in many closed spaces, workplaces, bars, and the majority of the reported cases of violence have been from intimate partners. I call these spaces pockets of pain. Where, often the burden of proof is on the victims, and often the abused are also unseen to the society in which they call home. Intertwined with the abuse on women who are often left with nowhere to go is that burden of children that grow up in abusive homes. In the year 2019, the women´s shelter recorded women from 51 different countries who were seeking refuge; 49% of women of foreign origin and up to 51 children. It will come as no surprise that since the COVID-19 pandemic the violence, particularly in homes, has increased.

Disadvantages that victims encounter when accessing justice can include stereotypes placed on one’s nationality and culture, coupled with legal fees and often for victims outside the EU area who are afraid to be sent home or lose custody of their children. These conditions all make women in an abusive relationship more vulnerable, and often the perpetrators do not face any charges. In some cases it even turns out that the victims have faced charges.

Recently different organisations, including W.O.M.EN in Icelacnd and, police have worked together with 112 to create a working website which both provides victims of abuse with valuable information defining abuse in all forms and all of the resources available to them. I believe this is an initiative towards creating both awareness and accessibility which is really needed platform so all members of society to assist each other when they see or hear cases of abuse. https://www.112.is/en/er42vhscg4

Last but not least, I want to emphasis the need to strengthen collaboration between institutions such as the police and health and welfare service providers for working together with grassroots organisations like us, who work with women of foreign origin. The current climate we experiences among victims of abuse indicate that there is a need to build trust towards within institutions but also, a responsibility for the authorities to learn diverse cultures that integrate into the society. Eliminating gender and ethnic origin-based violence should be the work of society as a whole.