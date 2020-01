Fyrsta konan til tunglsins gæti þurft að vinna kærustukeppni

"mom, who was the first woman to travel to the moon?" "Well, she won a dating contest..." is *not* the answer I want to give. Not against the concept in general, but firsts are special. History remembers them. I need this one to be done right. https://t.co/Qz24hYnKqX

Just cause I know this will probably get negative traction: No shade to the lady who accepts but my heart will hurt if in history books the first woman to go to the moon is only going to be known as a billionaires girlfriend. Not the message we want to send to future explorers.