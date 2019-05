May ætlar að hætta 7. júní

Theresa May's voice breaks as she ends her resignation speech.



She says: “I will shortly leave the job that it has been the honour of my life to hold. The second female prime minister, but certainly not the last.”



Get live updates here: https://t.co/zx5pj9EYbM pic.twitter.com/TFhxmEPXsw — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 24, 2019

"It is in the best interests of the country for a new prime minister to lead"



UK Prime Minister Theresa May announces she will resign on Friday 7 June



Live updates: https://t.co/uYam3l51Iz pic.twitter.com/Y35iYJPvef — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) May 24, 2019