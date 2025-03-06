Cześć Polskiej części VR

Wspieramy Hallę i zachęcamy członków VR do tego samego. O tej porze w ubiegłym roku spędziliśmy kilka dni w Karphús – biurze islandzkiego urzędnika ds. mediacji państwowej. VR prowadziło wtedy negocjacje z Konfederacją Islandzkich Przedsiębiorstw (SA) w sprawie nowego układu zbiorowego pracy. W rozmowach uwzględniono również specjalne porozumienie płacowe dla nas wszystkich pracujących w obsłudze pasażerów Icelandair na lotnisku w Keflavíku. Wraz z Andreą Rut Pálsdóttir, naszą przedstawicielką (mężem zaufania), walczyliśmy o zmiany w umowie, licząc na zakończenie praktyki, która zmusza część pracowników do pracy na obniżonych etatach i podwójnych zmianach w sezonie zimowym – tzw. stubbavaktir.

To właśnie wtedy, w Karphús, po raz pierwszy spotkaliśmy Hallę Gunnarsdóttir, która dziś jest liderką VR. Wraz z Ragnarem Þórem Ingólfssonem, ówczesnym przewodniczącym, Halla aktywnie wspierała nasze postulaty i starała się doprowadzić do ich realizacji. Choć nie udało nam się osiągnąć wszystkich założeń, a SA zagroziła lokautem(kontrstrajkiem) wszystkim członkom VR zatrudnionym w biurach, udało nam się odnieść kilka mniejszych zwycięstw – SA i Icelandair zobowiązały się do dalszych prac nad poprawą warunków pracy.

Gdy w grudniu ubiegłego roku Halla objęła funkcję liderki VR, od razu przystąpiła do negocjacji z Icelandair i SA. Jest w pełni zaangażowana w poprawę naszych warunków zatrudnienia i wynagrodzeń, dlatego wierzymy, że będzie walczyć u naszego boku, by osiągnąć te cele. Pracuje w sposób otwarty, demokratyczny i w ścisłej współpracy z członkami VR. Sama mieszkała za granicą, dlatego doskonale rozumie wyzwania, z jakimi mierzy się wielu z nas.

Obecnie członkowie VR wybierają lidera związku na kolejne cztery lata i na następną rundę negocjacji zbiorowych. Zachęcamy wszystkich do oddania głosu i wsparcia Halli w dalszym kierowaniu związkiem. Jednocześnie trwa wybór nowego zarządu – chcielibyśmy wesprzeć także Andreę Rut, która jako nasz mąż(persona) zaufania wykonała świetną pracę. Zarówno Halla, jak i Andrea są oddane walce o prawa i wynagrodzenia pracowników – mamy nadzieję, że w kolejnych latach będą miały realny wpływ na przyszłość VR.

Hello Polish VR members

This time last year, the two of us spent several days in the Karphús, the offices of the Icelandic State Mediation Officer. VR was in the midst of bargaining for a new collective wage agreement with Confederation of Icelandic Enterprise (SA). The negotiations included the special wage agreement for us and our colleagues working for Icelandair in the passenger and loading services at Keflavík airport. Along with Andrea Rut Pálsdóttir, our shop steward, we had been fighting for changes to our agreement and hoping to put an end to work arrangements that force a part of the staff to take on reduced employment during winter and work on split shifts, the so-called stubbavaktir.

It was during these days in Karphús that we first met Halla Gunnarsdóttir, who is now the Leader of VR. Along with Ragnar Þór Ingólfsson, who was the leader at the time, Halla took on the fight with us trying to make sure our demands were met. We did not achieve what we wanted, SA threatened a lockout against all VR members working in offices, and it was evident that we were facing a very strong opponent. But we won small victories and SA and Icelandair agreed to continue working towards better work arrangements. When Halla took over as Leader last December she immediately sat down with us and took up the negotiations with Icelandair and SA. Halla is deeply committed to improving our work conditions and wages and we trust that she will fight with us and for us to achieve it. She works in an open and democratic way and in close consultation with VR members. She has herself lived in other countries so she understands the challenges many of us face.

VR is now electing a Leader to head the union for the next four years and throughout the next round of collective bargaining. We would like to encourage VR-members to use their vote and support Halla to continue leading the union. At the same time a new board is being elected and we would also like to give our support to Andrea Rut who has served as the shop steward at our workplace and done so brilliantly. Halla and Andrea are both dedicated to the rights and wages of working people, and we hope they will be a part of VR’s leadership for the years to come.

Agata Maria Magnússon and Norbert Gruchociak, members of VR