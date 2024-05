🤯🇩🇪 INCREDIBLE remontada by VfL Bochum in Bundesliga play-off...



They lost 3-0 to Düsseldorf in first leg, but in second leg Bochum scored 3, took it to extra time and WON on penalties! ✅



They will now stay in the Bundesliga next season. pic.twitter.com/YvS09rJAEb