Real Madrid að krækja í næstu vonarstjörnu Brasilíu eftir tvö ár

Important to add: nothing signed yet for Endrick deal and it should take some days, but there’s full verbal agreement between all parties, clubs and player. It’s done — will be sealed soon. 🇧🇷🤝🏻 #RealMadrid



❗️ No way to see Endrick available for Real Madrid before July 1, 2024. pic.twitter.com/f8sablC0ct