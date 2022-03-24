//English below//

Í dag fara kosningar til Stúdenta- og Háskólaráðs Háskóla Íslands fram á Uglu. Á listum Vöku er fólk sem er tilbúið til þess að berjast fyrir framförum innan sem utan háskólans.

Undanfarin tvö ár hafa stúdentar upplifað fordæmalausa tíma og margt breyst í lífi háskólanema. Af þeim fjórum prófatíðum sem áttu sér stað í COVID-19 faraldrinum fengu stúdentar að nýta sér ,,staðið/fallið‘‘ og rafræn heimapróf í einni prófatíð. Fyrrverandi oddviti Vöku lagði fram tillögu varðandi málefnið vorið 2020 sem var einróma samþykkt í Stúdentaráði. Tillagan fól í sér að stúdentar fengju kost á því að nýta sér þessi úrræði aftur haustið 2020, en vilji Vöku féll á dauf eyru.

Hópurinn sem skráir sig í nám við Háskóla Íslands verður fjölbreyttari með hverju árinu sem líður. Vaka tekur auknum fjölbreytileika nemenda fagnandi og hefur háskólinn sýnt í verki að hægt sé að bjóða upp á aukna rafræna kennslu og koma þannig til móts við breytilegar og einstaklingsbundnar þarfir stúdenta. Það er greinilega allt hægt innan HÍ ef við erum öll í sama liði. Heimsfaraldurinn flýtti til dæmis úrvinnslu málefna sem hafa staðið í stað til lengri tíma, eins og til dæmis tilfærslu sjúkra- og endurtektarprófa haustannar. Því miður virðist þessi úrvinnsla ekki endast til lengri tíma.

Á umbrotatímum eru mikilvæg málefni oft sett til hliðar, einmitt þegar mikil þörf er á úrbótum, sem dæmi má nefna fjölskyldumál. Vaka hefur ötul barist fyrir bættum hag fjölskyldufólks í námi, aukinni rafrænni kennslu og úrbótum hvað varðar Menntasjóð námsmanna. Þrátt fyrir mikinn minnihluta í Stúdentaráði hefur Vaka fundað með hinum ýmsu aðilum innan sem utan háskólans hvað þessa málaflokka varðar. Þegar stjórnvöld og ráðafólk háskólans kærir sig kollótt um aðstæður stúdenta er Vaka til staðar.

Vaka vill fá tækifæri til þess að sýna hvað í sér býr, vinna fyrir stúdentana sem hafa gleymst, stúdentana sem eiga betra skilið. Þegar aðeins tvær fylkingar eru við stjórnvölinn og önnur er í eins miklum meirihluta og raun ber vitni er hagsmuna allra stúdenta ekki gætt.

Þitt atkvæði skiptir máli! Kjóstu Vöku í dag á Uglunni og leyfðu okkur að berjast fyrir þig.

Er það ekki bara Vaka?

Höfundur er nemi í stjórnmálafræði og skipar 1. sæti á lista Vöku á Félagsvísindasviði fyrir Stúdentaráðskosningar Háskóla Íslands 2022.





Resisting stagnation

The elections for the Student and University Councils are taking place today on Ugla. Vaka’s candidate lists include people who are ready to fight for the advancement of students’ rights, both outside and inside the University.

Over the past two years, students have experienced unprecedented times and a lot has changed in their lives. Students have gone through four final exam periods during the COVID-19 pandemic and only once were they given the option to register for a “passed/failed” final grade and take online exams. The former Spokesperson of Vaka presented a proposal regarding this issue to the the Student Council in the spring of 2020, which was unanimously approved. The proposal suggested that students would have access to these resources again in the fall of 2020, but Vaka’s will fell on deaf ears.

The group of people that register to study at the University of Iceland becomes more diverse with every passing year. Vaka celebrates the increased diversity of students, and with a diverse group of students come new challenges that are unique to every student. Thankfully, during the pandemic the University showed that it can cater to the differing needs of students, for example, with increased online teaching. Clearly, everything is possible within UI’s walls if we are all on the same team, working toward a common goal. The pandemic rushed the resolution of issues that have been stagnant for a long time, for example the transfer of the fall semester’s makeup and retake exams to a more convenient time. Sadly, this resolution didn’t seem to stick.

When times are changing, important matters are often put aside, exactly when improvements are needed the most. This often seems to be the case for family matters. Vaka has fought for the improved benefits of students with families, more online teaching and a better loan system. Despite being in the minority in the Student Council, Vaka has met with various parties within and outside the University to talk about these issues. When the government and administration at UI don’t seem to care about students’ circumstances, Vaka does.

Vaka wants an opportunity to show what we can do for you. Vaka wants to lend its voice to the students that have been forgotten, the students that deserve better. In a two-party system, where one has such a large majority, like the past year. Not all students’ interests get the attention or time they need.

Your vote matters! Vote for Vaka today on Ugla and let us fight for you.

The only choice is Vaka.

The author is a student of political science and is in 1st place on Vaka’s candidate list for the School of Social Sciences for the elections of the Student Council of the University of Iceland in 2022.