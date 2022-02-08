Dýrið varð því miður ekki fyrir valinu þetta árið en það er engu að síður stórkostlegur árangur að hafa verið valin ein af fimmtán bestu erlendu myndunum sem komu til greina.
Gyðjan Beyoncé Knowles-Carter var tilnefnd ásam Darius Scott fyrir lagið Be Alive úr kvikmyndinni King Richard. Þetta er í fyrsta skipti sem hún er tilnefnd til Óskarsins og verður gaman að sjá hvernig fer.
Kvikmyndirnar sem fengu flestar tilnefningarnar voru The Power of the Dog , Dune og West Side Story. The Power of the dog var með tólf tilnefningar sem er einn mesti fjöldi tilnefninga sem mynd hefur hlotið. Dune fékk svo tíu tilnefningar og West Side Story sjö.
Hátíðin verður í beinni útsendingu á Stöð 2 og fyrir afhendinguna verður hægt að fylgjast með stjörnunum mæta á rauða dregilinn á Stöð 2 Vísi.
Allar tilnefningarnar má sjá hér að neðan.
Besta kvikmyndin
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don’t Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Besti leikari í aðalhlutverki
- Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
- Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)
- Will Smith (King Richard)
- Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Besta leikkonan í aðalhlutverki
- Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
- Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
- Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
- Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
- Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Besti leikari í aukahlutverki
- Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
- Troy Kotsur (CODA)
- Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
- J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
- Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Besta leikkonan í aukahlutverki
- Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
- Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
- Judi Dench (Belfast)
- Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
- Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Besta leikstjórn
- Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
- Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
- Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
- Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
Besta teiknimyndin í fullri lengd
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs. The Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Besta stuttteiknimyndin
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
Besta handrit byggt á áður útgefnu efni
- CODA (Sian Heder)
- Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)
- Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)
- The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)
- The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)
Besta handritið
- Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)
- Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota)
- Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)
- King Richard
- The Worst Person in the World
Besta kvikmyndataka
- Dune (Greig Fraser)
- Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)
- The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)
- The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)
- West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)
Besta heimildarmyndin
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul
- Writing With Fire
Besta stuttheimildarmyndin
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Besta erlenda kvikmynd
- Drive My Car (Japan)
- Flee (Denmark)
- The Hand of God (Italy)
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
- The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Besta klippingin
- Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)
- Dune (Joe Walker)
- King Richard (Pamela Martin)
- The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)
- Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)
Besta hljóðið
- Belfast
- Dune
- No Time to Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Besta stuttmyndin
- Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
Besta tónlist
- Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)
- Dune (Hans Zimmer)
- Encanto (Germaine Franco)
- Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)
- The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)
Besta listræna stjórnun
- Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette)
- Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau)
- The Power of the Dog (Grant Major & Amber Richards)
- The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh)
- West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen)
Besta hár og förðun
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
Besta lag í kvikmynd
- “Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)
- “Dos Oruguitas” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)
- “Down to Joy” — Van Morrison (Belfast)
- “No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)
- “Somehow You Do” — Diane Warren (Four Good Days)
Bestu búningar
- Cruella (Jenny Beavan)
- Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)
- Dune (Jacqueline West)
- Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)
- West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)
Bestu tæknibrellur
- Dune
- Free Guy
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- No Time to Die
- Spider-Man: No Way Home