Dýrið varð því miður ekki fyrir valinu þetta árið en það er engu að síður stórkostlegur árangur að hafa verið valin ein af fimmtán bestu erlendu myndunum sem komu til greina.

Gyðjan Beyoncé Knowles-Carter var tilnefnd ásam Darius Scott fyrir lagið Be Alive úr kvikmyndinni King Richard. Þetta er í fyrsta skipti sem hún er tilnefnd til Óskarsins og verður gaman að sjá hvernig fer.

Kvikmyndirnar sem fengu flestar tilnefningarnar voru The Power of the Dog , Dune og West Side Story. The Power of the dog var með tólf tilnefningar sem er einn mesti fjöldi tilnefninga sem mynd hefur hlotið. Dune fékk svo tíu tilnefningar og West Side Story sjö.

Hátíðin verður í beinni útsendingu á Stöð 2 og fyrir afhendinguna verður hægt að fylgjast með stjörnunum mæta á rauða dregilinn á Stöð 2 Vísi.

Allar tilnefningarnar má sjá hér að neðan.

Besta kvikmyndin

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Besti leikari í aðalhlutverki

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Besta leikkonan í aðalhlutverki

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Besti leikari í aukahlutverki

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Besta leikkonan í aukahlutverki

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Besta leikstjórn

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Besta teiknimyndin í fullri lengd

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Besta stuttteiknimyndin

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Besta handrit byggt á áður útgefnu efni





CODA (Sian Heder)

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Besta handritið

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

King Richard

The Worst Person in the World

Besta kvikmyndataka

Dune (Greig Fraser)

Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)

The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)

West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)

Besta heimildarmyndin

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Besta stuttheimildarmyndin

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Besta erlenda kvikmynd

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Besta klippingin

Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)

Dune (Joe Walker)

King Richard (Pamela Martin)

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)

Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)

Besta hljóðið

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Besta stuttmyndin

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Besta tónlist

Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

Dune (Hans Zimmer)

Encanto (Germaine Franco)

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)

Besta listræna stjórnun

Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette)

Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau)

The Power of the Dog (Grant Major & Amber Richards)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh)

West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen)

Besta hár og förðun

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

Besta lag í kvikmynd

“Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)

“Dos Oruguitas” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

“Down to Joy” — Van Morrison (Belfast)

“No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)

“Somehow You Do” — Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

Bestu búningar

Cruella (Jenny Beavan)

Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

Dune (Jacqueline West)

Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)

West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)

Bestu tæknibrellur