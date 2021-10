Birkir Blær áfram í sænska Idolinu

Erik Elias Ekström - Magaluf av Orup (1992)

Lana Sulhav - I Don't Want To Miss A Thing by Aerosmith (1998)

Birkir Blær - Yellow by Coldplay (2000)

Amena Alsameai - Come Along by Titiyo (2001)

Philip Ström - Don't Speak by No Doubt (1996)

Fredrik Lundman - Chattahoochee by Alan Jackson (1992)

Jacqline Mossberg Mounkassa - Iris by The Goo Goo Dolls (1998)

Daut Ajvaz - 7 Days by Craig Davis (2003)

Annika Wickihalder - Lady Marmalade by Christina Aguilera (2001)

Sunny Taylor - Shackles (Praise You) by Mary Kay (2000)

Emma Petersson Håård - Living In America by The Sounds (2002)