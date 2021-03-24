„Verðum ekki rík en virðing væri næs”

Síðastliðin ár hefur verið aukin eftirspurn í nám á menntavísindasviði Háskóla Íslands sem að samfélagið allt ætti að taka fagnandi. Því það er mikil þörf á fagfólki á vettvangi náms í víðum skilningi og á öllum menntastigum samfélagsins. Það sýnir sig að það er jákvæð þróun að eiga sér stað og ný kynslóð sem er tilbúin að sækja sér menntun og sérhæfa sig á þessu sviði. Við getum fullyrt að í nemendaflóru menntavísindasviðs er ekki að finna marga sem sækjast í námið til að auðgast hratt, stýra eignum eða reka risafyrirtæki með gróða í huga. Við erum hér til að mæta fólki og þörfum þeirra, vera leiðtogar og fyrirmyndir. Það sækir enginn um á þessu sviði sem brennur ekki fyrir þessum málefnum og mikilvægi manneskjunnar.

Það er mikill misskilningur að innan menntavísindasviðs sé einungis að finna kennaranema því einnig eru nemendur í þroskaþjálfafræði, tómstunda- og félagsmálafræði, íþrótta- og heilsufræði og uppeldis- og menntunarfræði, allt námsgreinar sem snúast um nám fólks. Vegna fjölbreytileikans verður að gæta jafnræðis og náms við hæfi því engin námsgrein ætti að yfirgnæfa aðrar. Því námsgreinarnar hafa allar sitt vægi og það skiptir máli að þær fái að njóta sín. Það liggur í augum uppi að nám á menntavísindasviði verði að vera í takt við nútímann, nýjar stefnur og nýja strauma. Skyldunámskeið verða að vera í takt við námsleiðir nemenda og verkefni sem eru þeim gagnleg og fræðandi.Kröfur og áskoranir núverandi nema eru aðrar en voru hér áður fyrr vegna breyttra áhersla í samfélaginu. Vegna skorts á fagfólki á þessum sviðum í samfélaginu er mikilvægt að stutt sé við nemendur og þeim veitt hvatning. Til að tryggja þróun þá þarf að hlusta á reynslu nemenda og upplifanir á náminu og kennarar, deildarstjórar og stjórn sviðsins verður að vera tilbúin að taka gagnrýni nemenda og mæta þeim af virðingu.

Höfundar eru nemendur við menntavísindasvið og skipa lista Vöku á Menntavísindasviði fyrir stúdentaráðskosningar Háskóla Íslands 2021.

1. sæti - Jóna Guðbjörg Ágústsdóttir nemi í Tómstunda- og félagsmálafræði

2. sæti - Ísabella Rún Jósefsdóttir nemi í Uppeldis- og menntunarfræði

3. sæti - Sóley Arna Friðriksdóttir nemi í Leikskólakennarafræði

Studying at the School of Education should not be second tier

“We will not get rich but some respect would be nice ”

The last few years there has been an increased demand for studying at the School of Education at the University of Iceland which our society should rejoice in. There is a lot of need for professionals at places of study in a broad sense and in all education levels. That shows that there is a positive development happening and a new generation is ready to seek an education and specialise in this field. We can confirm that not many students at the School of Education decide to study there to get rich quickly, control assets or run a large business with making a profit in mind. We are here to meet people’s needs and demands, be leaders and role models. Nobody applies to this School that is not passionate about these matters and the importance of individuals.

There is a misunderstanding within the School of Education that you only find student teachers because you can also find students studying developmental therapist studies, leisure studies, exercise physiology and pedagogy. All of these subjects revolve around studying people. Because of this diversity we have to watch for equality and studies that fit since no subject should overpower another. All subjects carry their importance and it matters that they can each enjoy themselves. It is obvious that studies at the School of Education needs to be in line with modern times, new agendas and new issues. Mandatory courses need to be in sync with the study lines of students and assignments need to be useful and educative. The demands and challenges of current students are different than how they used to be because of the changed emphasis in society. Because of the lack of professionals in this field it is important to take better care of students and encourage them. To ensure that development we need to listen to the experience of students in their studies and the teachers, head of departments and the board of the School need to be ready to accept criticism from the students and meet them with respect.

Authors are students at the School of Education and make up the list of candidates for Vaka at the School of Education for the Student council elections at the University of Iceland 2021.

1. sæti - Jóna Guðbjörg Ágústsdóttir, Leisure Studies

2. sæti - Ísabella Rún Jósefsdóttir, Education Studies

3. sæti - Sóley Arna Friðriksdóttir, Preschool Teacher Education