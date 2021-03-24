Eftir viðburðaríkt ár er mikilvægt að staldra við, anda og setja sér markmið fyrir það sem koma skal. Að þessu sinni miðast ár nemenda líklega ekki við áramót heldur fyrsta samkomubann COVID-19, þann 13. mars 2020. Vegna alls sem á undan hefur gengið er mikilvægt að Stúdentaráð og Háskóli Íslands vinni saman að því að huga að líðan nemenda innan sem utan skóla.

Það hefur orðið gríðarleg framför í málefnum andlegrar heilsu á síðustu árum en betur má ef duga skal. Háskólinn ber ekki einungis ábyrgð á menntun nemenda, heldur einnig líðan þeirra á meðan námsvegferð stendur. Þessi ábyrgð snýst ekki einungis um það að útvega nemendum greiðari aðgang að hefðbundinni geðheilbrigðisþjónustu eins og sálfræðingum, að auki er mikilvægt að aðgengi sé tryggt fyrir öll að námi og félagslífi skólans. Jafnframt þarf að gæta þess að vinnuálag sé í samræmi við þann einingafjölda sem nemendur safna í lok áfanga.

Þegar talað er um jafnt aðgengi fólks að námi er nauðsynlegt að hugsa um fjölbreytileika samfélagsins og þar af leiðandi þeirra sem stunda nám innan Háskóla Íslands.

Öll viljum við að tekið sé tillit til þeirra málefna sem snerta okkur sjálf, hvort sem það er fjölbreytileiki í námsefni sem við getum speglað okkur í, eða að við getum hlustað á upptöku af tíma vegna veikinda eða vinnu og gert okkar besta. Að við getum öll mætt í tíma, í vísó eða á Októberfest og skemmt okkur með samnemendum, án þess að þurfa að hafa áhyggjur af aðgenginu á svæðinu. Háskólinn getur gert betur, og þarf að gera betur.

Jafnvægi skóla og lífs utan hans þarf að skoða gaumgæfilega í kjölfar COVID-19 og þeirra áskorana sem hafa orðið á vegi stúdenta og þjóðarinnar allrar. Ef Háskóli Íslands vonast til þess að útskrifa sem flest fræðafólk í góðu jafnvægi, tilbúið fyrir áskoranirnar sem vinnumarkaðurinn og lífið býður upp á þarf hann að byrja að forgangsraða líðan nemenda. Betra er seint en aldrei.

Höfundur er nemi í stjórnmálafræði og skipar 1. sæti á lista Vöku á félagsvísindasviði fyrir stúdentaráðskosningar Háskóla Íslands 2021.

Student welfare is the university’s responsibility

After an eventful year it is important to pause for a moment, breathe and create goals for what lies beyond. At this time, many probably feel the year didn’t change on New Years Eve, but when the first ban on gatherings due to COVID-19 occurred on the 13th of March 2020. Due to everything that has been going on it is important that the Student Council and the University of Iceland work together to think about how the students are feeling, both within the walls of the school and outside of it.

There have been extraordinary improvements regarding matters of mental health in the last few years but we can always do better. The university is not only responsible for the education of students but also for their mental well-being during their years at school. This responsibility does not only revolve around getting students easier access to traditional mental health care services like psychologists. It is also important that access is secured for all of those that are studying and participating in social activities at the school. At the same time it is important to make sure that the workload of classes is in accordance to the amount of credits students get when finishing the course.

When you talk about equal access for studying it is important to think about the diversity of our society and those that study at the University of Iceland. We all want consideration for the issues that directly apply to us, whether it is diversity in the curriculum, or that we can listen to a recording of our class due to sickness or work and do our best. That we can all show up for class, to science trips or to Oktoberfest and have a fun time with our fellow students without worrying about the access at the area. The university can and needs to do better.

The balance between school and our life outside school needs to be examined carefully in wake of COVID-19 and the challenges that students and the nation have faced. If the University of Iceland hopes to graduate as many educated people in good balance as possible, ready for the challenges that the workplace and life offers, it needs to step up to the plate and prioritise the wellbeing of students. Better late than never.

The authoris studying Political Science and is in 1st place on Vaka’s list on the School of Social Sciences for the student council elections at the University of Iceland 2021.