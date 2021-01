Ekki gerst hjá Liverpool í fjögur ár

Liverpool have gone four games without a win in the Premier League for the first time since January 2017 when they went five without a win.



🤝 vs. West Brom

🤝 vs. Newcastle

❌ vs. Southampton

🤝 vs. Man Utd



They could drop down to 4th in the table should Man City win. 👀 pic.twitter.com/eazawKuOBW