Háskóli Íslands gerir margvíslegar kröfur til nemenda. Þeim eru kynntar skólareglur í upphafi náms og í byrjun námskeiðs er farið yfir kröfur sem gerðar eru til námsframvindu og fleira. Þá erum við einnig upplýst um afleiðingar vanrækslu í náminu. Ef nemendur standa ekki skil á verkefnum á réttum tíma, missa af prófi eða fyrirlestri eða taka ekki þátt í umræðum geta þeir átt á hættu að fá lægri einkunn eða falla á prófi.

Á Hugvísindasviði býðst nemendum ekki að þreyta upptökupróf, ef þeir sjá sér ekki fært að mæta í lokapróf eða falla í því. Þá þarf að taka áfangann upp aftur í heild sinni. Þetta fyrirkomulag er þvert á reglur skólans, en þar er tekið fram að nemandi hafi rétt til að taka próf í hverjum áfanga tvisvar sinnum áður en hann þarf að taka hann upp aftur. Þessu ber hugvísindasviði að breyta sem fyrst. Ef Háskóli Íslands ætlar sér að uppfylla HÍ21 stefnuna er þetta ekki einungis hrein mismunun milli nemenda heldur brot á reglum skólans.

Reglur eru mikilvægur hluti samfélagsins og án þeirra væri glundroði. Mikilvægt er að hafa í huga að lög og reglur gilda fyrir alla. Háskólanum ber að sýna nemendum sömu virðingu og skólinn ætlast til að þeir sýni í námi og samskiptum innan skólans. Í reglum Háskóla Íslands er skýrt tekið fram hversu langan frest kennarar hafa til að skila úrlausnum verkefna og prófa en því miður eru mörg dæmi um að kennarar virði ekki þessar reglur. Einkunnum er skilað seint og oftar en ekki er skortur á endurgjöf. Þetta veldur nemendum miklum óþægindum enda mikilvægt að vita hvernig maður stendur í náminu og hvar sé rúm til bóta jafnt og þétt yfir önnina.

Kennarar Háskóla Íslands þurfa að vera meðvitaðir um hve mikið vinnuálag þeir telja sig ráða við og skipuleggja verkefnafjölda hvers áfanga í takt við það. Gagnkvæm virðing er vænlegust til vinnings. Ég skora á stjórnendur skólans að líta í eigin barm og fara eftir reglum sem þau settu sér sjálf áður en þau krefja nemendur um að sitja þegjandi og hljóðlaust á meðan brotið er á þeirra rétti.

Höfundur er nemi í sagnfræði og skipar 1. sæti á lista Vöku á hugvísindasviði fyrir stúdentaráðskosningar Háskóla Íslands 2020.

Mutual respect is key

The University of Iceland has many diverse demands towards their students. They are introduced to the school’s regulations and at the beginning of courses the demands of the course are made clear to the students. We are also informed about the consequences of negligence in our studies. If students don’t hand in assignments at the right time, miss tests or a lecture or simply don’t take part in the discussions in class they could risk getting a lower grade or failing a test.

In the School of Humanities students are not allowed to take repeat examination if they are unable to attend the final exam or simply fail it. Students have to retake the whole course. This arrangement is contrary to the rules of the school, but there it is stated that a student has the right to take an exam in each course twice before he has to retake the course. The School of Humanities needs to change this as soon as possible. If the University of Iceland wants to fulfil the HÍ21 policy this is not only clear discrimination between students but a violation of the schools rules.

Rules are an important part of society and without them there would be chaos. It is important to keep in mind that law and rules apply to everybody. The University must show students the same respect as the school expects students to show in their studies and communication inside the school. The rules of the University of Iceland clearly state how long teachers have to hand in grades for exams and tests but there are many examples where teachers do not respect these rules. Grades are often handed in late and many times there is no feedback. This causes a great deal of discomfort for students because it is important to know where you stand in your studies and where there is room for improvement over the school term.

Teachers at the University of Iceland need to be aware of the workload they think they can manage and organize the amount of assignments in regards to that. Mutual respect is key. I challenge the leaders of the School to look inward and follow their own rules before they demand students to sit silently and without a sound while their rights are not being met.

Gunndís is studying history and is in 1st place on Vaka’s list on the School of Humanities for the student council elections at the University of Iceland 2020.