Fyrst og fremst vil ég hrósa öllum stúdentum sem eru að stunda nám í miðjum heimsfaraldri. Þetta er ekki auðvelt og þetta er ekki sjálfsagt mál - eldri kynslóðir sem hafa lokið háskólagöngu sinni geta ekki sagst tengja við okkur né skilið erfiðleika þess að stunda nám við núverandi aðstæður. Með því sögðu er heldur ekki hægt að neita því að síðustu tvær annir hafa verið krefjandi, erfiðar og óhefðbundnar fyrir bæði stúdenta og kennara en Háskóli Íslands á skilið hrós fyrir að grípa stúdenta í vor með því að bjóða upp á heimapróf og “staðið/fallið” úrræðið, en hvers vegna er ekki verið að gera það núna, á haustönn 2020-2021?

Fyrsta árs nemar

Í gær fengu nemendur HÍ tölvupóst um tilhögun lokaprófa í desember og kom í ljós að það eru fjölmörg próf sem verða þreytt í húsakynnum háskólans, og eru það aðallega fyrsta árs nemar sem fara í staðpróf. Í tilkynningu frá háskólanum og samkvæmt reglugerð menntamálaráðherra eru samkeppnispróf og “þýðingarmikil” próf staðpróf, en hvernig er túlkað hvaða próf eru þýðingarmikil og hvaða próf eru það ekki? Svigrúmið til túlkunar á hugtakinu “þýðingarmikið” er alltof rúmt og því er mögulegt að heimfæra flest öll próf undir það, og bitnar það á stúdentum og þá sérstaklega á þeim sem voru að hefja skólagöngu sína í háskólanum núna. Ef við tökum Verkfræði- og Náttúruvísindasvið sem dæmi eru allir fyrsta árs nemar þar sem fara í staðpróf, en það má segja að prófin sem þau eru að þreyta séu hefðbundin lokapróf og flokkast þar með ekki undir “samkeppnispróf” og má deila um hversu “þýðingarmikil” þau eru. Sama með stúdenta á Heilbrigðisvísindasviði sem eru sum að vinna með viðkvæmustu hópum samfélagsins. Skiptir heilsa stúdenta ekki máli í miðjum heimsfaraldri? Er það áhættunnar virði að skipa stúdentum upp í skóla til að taka próf í línulegri algebru 1?

Hinn almenni stúdent

Tökum hinn almenna stúdent sem dæmi, námsmaður sem er í hlutastarfi með skóla, tekur námslán og er íbúi á stúdentagörðunum. Hér þarf þessi manneskja að skila af sér 22 einingum á önn til að geta tekið námslán og 20 einingum á önn til að geta haldið íbúðinni sinni á stúdentagörðunum. En er þetta raunverulega hinn almenni stúdent? Sannleikurinn er sá að við erum fjölbreytt, við erum með geðræn vandamál, prófkvíða, heilsukvíða, eigum börn, erum atvinnulaus, erum í vinnu, erum í áhættuhóp, erum misgóðir námsmenn og því er ekki gerlegt að taka mið af aðstæðum allra 13.000 stúdenta sem eru í háskólanum, það er hver og einn að kljást við sín vandamál og sína erfiðleika, en það er hægt að taka mið af aðstæðum í samfélaginu og eins og staðan er núna þá er 10 manna samkomubann og mega bara 30 koma saman í einu rými í húsakynnum skólans og vakna spurningar meðal stúdenta hvernig háskólinn ætlar að tryggja öryggi okkar í staðprófum. Burt séð frá öryggi er það einnig áhyggjuefni um hvernig prófunum verður háttað er kemur að sóttkví eða ef einhver verður útsettur fyrir smiti, er það þá sjúkapróf eftir 5 mánuði? Er enginn möguleiki á að taka prófið heima? Hefur þessi stúdent þá glatað rétti sínum til námslána eða til að halda íbúðinni sinni á stúdentagörðunum ef hann kemst ekki í próf sökum sóttkvís eða smits? Þessi önn hefur ekki verið með hefðbundnum hætti, eins og áður var vikið að, heldur hefur hún verið að mestu leyti í rafrænu formi og því er hefðbundið námsmat ekki svarið hér.

Könnun Stúdentaráðs

Stúdentaráð Háskóla Íslands sendi út frá sér könnun 9. október til að taka mið af líðan stúdenta og niðurstöðurnar voru vægast sagt sláandi. Af þeim sem svöruðu líður 67,45% illa í þeim aðstæðum sem eru og 72,99% upplifa frekar mikið eða mjög mikið álag sökum COVID sem þau telja hafa áhrif á námsframvindu sína. Eins sjá einungis 55,92% fyrir sér að klára misserið en ekki með jafn góðum hætti og þau ætluðu sér. Síðast en ekki síst leist 75,58% mjög eða frekar vel á að lokaprófin á haustmisserinu séu heimapróf en þessi könnun var send út áður en að stúdentar vissu að öll prófin yrðu ekki heimapróf. Þetta eru alls ekki niðurstöðurnar úr könnuninni í heild sinni en til að draga saman eru þetta þættir sem sýna vilja nemenda um framkvæmd prófa og námsmats og er það skýrt að þessi önn er streituvaldandi og það besta í stöðunni væri því að hafa prófin rafræn, eins og kennsla hefur verið sl. önn. Með tilkynningu sinni hefur Háskóli Íslands ekki tekið mið af líðan stúdenta í miðjum heimsfaraldri og heldur ekki komist til móts við okkur þar sem vilji okkar er mjög skýr, og viðbrögð við þessari tilhögun eru hávær. Stúdentar upplifa að það sé ekki hlustað á þau og erfitt er að sjá hvernig Háskóli Íslands hefur brugðist við með sanngjörnum hætti í þágu allra stúdenta skólans.

Staðið/fallið

Viðbrögð stúdenta hefðu mögulega verið aðeins öðruvísi ef að háskólinn hefði boðið upp á sömu úrræði og voru í boði í vor, n.t.t. “staðið án einkunna” úrræðið þannig að það yrði allaveganna eitthvað í boði sem grípur alla þvert á sviðin. En nú eru fjölmargir að fara í staðpróf og stendur þetta úrræði ekki til boða til að grípa þau. Það er visst öryggi í því að hafa staðið/fallið til boða stúdentum ef svo skyldi að þeim myndi ganga illa á prófum sínum án þess að það hafi of mikil áhrif á meðaleinkunn sína. Taka verður mið af því að þetta er krefjandi önn í krefjandi og ófyrirsjáanlegum aðstæðum og er ekki sanngjarnt né réttlátt að þetta bitni á einkunnum stúdenta.

Með því sögðu er ég harðlega gagnrýnin á ákvörðun háskólans að hafa fjölmörg staðpróf og sýnir þetta að háskólinn hefur öryggi og velferð stúdenta ekki að leiðarljósi.

Höfundur er oddviti Vöku, hagsmunafélags stúdenta og Stúdentaráðsliði.

ENGLISH VERSION

Safety and welfare of students in the middle of a pandemic

First and foremost I want to praise all of the students that are pursuing their studies in the middle of a pandemic. It is not easy and it is not something to be taken for granted - older generations that have finished their degrees can’t say that they understand us or that they understand our difficulties studying in these current circumstances. That being said there is no denying that the last two semesters have been challenging, hard and unusual for both students and teachers but the University of Iceland should be praised for their tactics last spring when they offered us examination at home and the pass / fail solution, but why are those tactics not being offered now, in the fall semester of 2020-2021?

First year students

Yesterday the students of UI were sent an email about the arrangement of final exams in December and there we saw that many exams will be taken within the walls of the university, and mainly it will be first year students that will be taking the on-location exams. In an announcement from the university and according to regulations from the minister of education it was announced that competitive exams and “meaningful” exams would be on-location exams but how can you even interpret what exams are meaningful and what exams aren't? The leeway on the interpretation of the concept of “meaningful” is way too big and it is even possible to say that all exams should fall under that hat. This affects students and especially those who just started their university studies. If we take the School of Engineering and Natural Sciences as an example then all first year students will be taking on-location exams, and you could say that these all of those exams are regular final exams and therefore do not go under the hat of a “competitive exam”. And then you can also argue about how “meaningful” they are. It is the same with students from the School of Health Sciences where many of them are working with the most vulnerable groups in our society. Does the health of students really not matter in the middle of a pandemic? Is it worth the risk to command students to show up to school to take a test in linear algebra 1?

The average student

Let's take an average student as an example, a student that has a part time job along with his studies, is on student loans and lives in student housing. This person has to pass at least 22 credits each semester to qualify for student loans and 20 credits a semester to maintain his right for an apartment in the student housing accommodations. But is this really the average student? The truth is that we are diverse, we have mental problems, exam anxiety, health anxiety, have kids, are unemployed, have a job, a member of a risk group, not all equally good students and that is why it is not to generalize circumstances of 13.000 students in the university, because each and everyone of them is dealing with their own problems and difficulties. But it is possible to see the situation in the community and with how things are right now, the 10 person ban of gatherings and only 30 people can be together in one room within the walls of the university. Students wonder how the university will ensure our safety during the on-location exams. Apart from safety of the students it is also a matter of concern how the university will act if a student will be in quarantine or exposed to the virus. Will those students have to take a sick test in 5 months? Is there really no way for the exam to be at home? Has this student lost his right for student loans or to keep his apartment at the students housings if he can’t make it to the test due to quarantine or infection? This semester has not been traditional, it has been mostly electronic and that is why a traditional course assessment is not the answer.

Student Council Survey

The Student Council of the University of Iceland sent out a survey on the 9th of October to assess the feelings of students and the results were shocking. Of those who answered 67,45% of students feel bad about circumstances that remain and 72,99% of students feel rather much or very much stress due to COVID which they think have an effect on their studies. 55,92% of students think they will finish the semester but not as well as they would like to. Last but not least 75,58% thought it would be good or very good for the final exams in the fall semester to be an at home exam but this survey was sent out before students knew that all exams would not be home exams. These are not all the results from the survey but it summarizes it together and shows what students want regarding the construction of exams and course assessment and it is clear that this semester is stress inducing and the best thing would be to make the exams electronic, like the teaching has been. With the University's decision they have not properly assessed how students feel in the middle of this pandemic and they have not catered to students' needs, and those needs are very clear. Students feel that they are not being listened to and it is hard to see that the University of Iceland has responded with this unfair way for all the students at the school.

Pass / Fail

The reaction of students would probably be different if the university would offer the same solutions as were offered last spring like the “pass without grading” solution so that at least something would be offered to every student if they needed it. But now many students are going to be taking on location exams and this solution is not offered to those students. Pass / fail system makes students feel more secure if they do badly on their exams without it affecting their average grade. It must be taken into account that this semester is demanding due to unforeseeable circumstances and it is not fair nor right that this affects students' grades. That being said I am fiercely criticizing the decision of the university to hold on-location exams and it shows how the university does not have the safety and wellbeing of students as its guiding light.

Author is the chairman of Vaka, a student interest group and a member of the Student Council.