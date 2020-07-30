Sumarið 2020 og uppgangur hægri popúlisma

Greinina má lesa á pólsku, ensku og portúgölsku hér að neðan

Á laugardaginn birtist heilsíðugrein eftir formann Miðflokksins í Morgunblaðinu. Sú grein inniheldur ýmsar rangfærslur sem beinast einkum að réttindabaráttu Black Lives Matter hreyfingarinnar en einnig öðrum hreyfingum sem berjast fyrir réttlæti. Í þessari grein munum við í sameiningu svara þeirri hugmyndafræði sem Sigmundur Davíð boðar, enda er framtíð íslensks samfélags, jafnréttis og lýðræðis í húfi.

Vestræn siðmenning

Sigmundur Davíð skrifar greinina til varnar vestrænni siðmenningu og heldur því fram að þar hafi allt fólk jafnan rétt. Hann telur mikilvægt að Vesturlönd verjist ofstæki Black Lives Matter hreyfingarinnar sem ætli að brjóta kapítalisma, fjölskylduformið, stjórnkerfið, lögreglu og dómstóla á bak aftur.

Black Lives Matter snýst um réttlæti, virðingu og mótspyrnu gagnvart kúgun. Hún beinir spjótum sínum réttilega að þeim stofnunum samfélagsins sem Sigmundur nefnir. Hreyfingin krefst þess að stjórnkerfið, dómstólar og lögreglan hafi jafnrétti sem sitt skýrasta leiðarljós og að fólk fá notið virðingar óháð litarhafti, kynhneigð, kyni, stétt eða stöðu. Réttlátar kröfur sem almennt ríkir einhugur um.

Þegar Sigmundur ræðst gegn Black Lives Matter er hann því ekki að verja jafnan rétt fólks. Þvert á móti er hann að gera mannréttindabaráttu tortryggilega og boða rasíska, fóbíska og kvenfjandsamlega hugmyndafræði. Slík hugmyndafræði mun eingöngu geta af sér meiri sundrung og djúpstæðara óréttlæti.

Sigmundur er að verja valdakerfi undir formerkjum „vestrænnar siðmenningar“, sem hyglir körlum eins og honum á kostnað jaðarsetts fólks. Hann er að verja harðlínukapítalisma sem beinlínis hvetur til arðráns ríks fólks á fátæku fólki. Hann er að verja þrönga og þvingaða sýn á fjölskylduform sem hefur verið notað sem átylla til kúgunar á fólki sem ekki fellur undir gamaldags skilgreiningar á kynvitund og kynhneigð. Hann er að verja stjórnkerfi, lögreglu og dómstóla sem rannsóknir og sagan sýna að þjóna því miður fyrst og fremst þeim sem njóta forréttinda í samfélaginu. Þetta birtist m.a. í viðhorfum til kynferðisbrotamála, mansals, móttöku flóttafólks og örorkubóta, viðhorfum sem endurspegla ekki viðurkenningu þess óréttlætis og misréttis sem jaðarsett fólk verður fyrir í samfélaginu.

Fórnarlambsvæðing og sundrung

Sigmundur gerir tilraun til að afgreiða Black Lives Matter og aðra mannréttindabaráttu sem sjálfsmyndarstjórnmál og fórnarlambsvæðingu fólks sem sé í innbyrðis keppni um hver hljóti skarðastan hlut frá borði.

Þessar ásakanir hafa tvíþættan tilgang: Að sundra hreyfingu sem berst fyrir réttlæti, virðingu og jafnrétti, og draga úr trúverðugleika baráttunnar meðal fólks sem tilheyrir ekki þeim hópum sem hún snýst um og hefur ekki tekið afstöðu.

Hvorugu markmiðinu nær Sigmundur með skrifum sínum. Hann hefur þvert á móti fengið fjölbreyttan hóp fólks til að sameina krafta sína gegn hægri popúlisma og þannig stuðlað að valdeflingu sem mun vonandi leiða til frekari vitundarvakningar um mikilvægi raunverulegs jafnréttis og réttlætis í samfélaginu.

Gleymum svo ekki

Greinin er skrifuð af hvítum, ríkum, gagnkynhneigðum, valdamiklum, miðaldra karli sem hefur aldrei látið sig baráttu jaðarsettra hópa varða. Hann hefur aldrei upplifað fordóma eða félagslegt mótlæti vegna jaðarsetningar og aldrei þurft að glíma við ótta vegna kerfislægrar hættu á áreitni eða ofbeldi. Greinin er óreiðukenndur samtíningur rakalausra sögusagna sem auðvelt er að afskrifa sem þvælu, af því að í barnslægri einlægni trúum við því flest að skrif á borð við þessi dæmi sig sjálf.

En það er það sem Sigmundur og hans líkar vilja. Með óreiðukenndri og ósanngjarnri framsetninginu er hann að skapa sjálfum sér næði til að sá fræjum ótta og tortryggni. Hann treystir því að fólk telji tilgangslaust að svara, leiðrétta rangfærslur eða mótmæla þeirri hugmyndafræði sem hann boðar. Sömu aðferð hafa popúlískir leiðtogar notað víða um heim.

Gleymum því ekki að Sigmundur Davíð Gunnlaugsson stofnaði Miðflokkinn utan um sjálfan sig eftir að hafa gengið svo freklega gegn almannahagsmunum að öll heimsbyggðin fylgdist með honum hrökklast úr stóli forsætisráðherra. Hann hefur hvorki verið rannsakaður né dæmdur fyrir aflandsfélög sín og hann hefur ekki þurft að gjalda fyrir alþekkta kvenfyrirlitningu og fötlunarfordóma á Klaustri. Það er beinlínis hættulegt að sitja þegjandi hjá á meðan hann aflar sér og flokki sínum fylgis með því að höfða til lægstu hvata fólks.

Sameinuð, sterk og ábyrg

Allar framfarir sem hafa áunnist í þágu mannréttinda í heiminum eru tilkomnar vegna samtakamáttar fólks sem benti á misrétti og barðist gegn því. Slíkar hreyfingar hafa ávallt mætt mótbyr forréttindakarla á borð við Sigmund og verið úthrópaðar fyrir öfgar og óbilgirni. Slíkum úthrópunum fylgja gjarnan útúrsnúningar þar sem látið er að því liggja að fólkið sem bendir á óréttlætið sé að búa það til, eins og ítrekað kemur fram í grein Sigmundar. Öll þau sem skrifa undir þessa grein geta nefnt dæmi um slíkt, hvort heldur sem baráttan hefur lotið að réttindum kvenna, hinsegin fólks, láglaunafólks, innflytjenda, flóttafólks, svarts og brúns fólks, fatlaðs fólks, feits fólks, fólks með fíknivanda eða fólks sem er jaðarsett að öðru leyti.

Við munum saman standa með og styðja við Black Lives Matter hreyfinguna og taka undir þær kröfur sem hún hefur sett fram. Við munum sömuleiðis leggja okkur fram um að stunda ábyrga viðskiptahætti sem er nokkuð sem téður Sigmundur mætti taka sér til fyrirmyndar. Það er fjarri lagi að kalla slíkt aftökumenningu, enda hafa neytendur val um hvert þeir beina viðskiptum sínum og geta því að sjálfsögðu byggt það val á siðferðilegum álitaefnum og pólítískri hugmyndafræði.

Það er löngu tímabært að uppræta stofnanabundinn og skelfilegan rasisma sem hefur áhrif á daglegt líf alls svarts og brúns fólks í heiminum. Það er okkar einlæga von að kjósendur láti Sigmund Davíð ekki slá ryki í augu sér með hatursfullum skrifum sem hafa það markmið að sundra fólki sem berst gegn kúgun og ofbeldi og safna á sama tíma atkvæðum fyrir sjálfan sig. Við heitum því að gera allt sem í okkar valdi stendur til að berjast gegn öllum þeim kerfum sem kúga, arðræna og jaðarsetja fólk og standa sameinuð vörð um mannréttindi hvers annars. Síðast en ekki síst munum við aldrei sitja þegjandi undir uppgangi fasískra stjórnmálaafla.

Achola Afrikana, Alda Villiljós, Agnieszka Skolowska, Aldrianne Roman Barbour, Alo Silva Muños, Andie Sophia Fontaine, Andrea Helgadóttir, Anna Bentína Hermansen, Anna Lind Vignisdóttir, Arna Þórdís Árnadóttir, Auður Magndís Auðardóttir, Barbara J. Kristvinsson, Birna Gunnarsdóttir, Björg Elínar Sveinbjörnsdóttir, Björg Torfadóttir, Björk Vilhelmsdóttir, Candice Michelle Goddard, Daníel E. Arnarsson, Daníel Örn Arnarsson, Dúa Þorfinnsdóttir, Edda Ýr Garðarsdóttir, Egill Páll Egilsson, Elfa Jónsdóttir, Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir, Francesca Cricelli, Guðrún C. Emilsdóttir, Guðrún Margrét Guðmundsdóttir, Gunnur Vilborg, Guttormur Þorsteinsson, Halldór Auðar Svansson, Halldóra Jónasdóttir, Harpa Njáls, Heiða B. Heiðars, Helga Baldvins Bjargar, Helga Dís Ísfold Álfheiðardóttir Sigurðardóttir, Hildur Guðbjörnsdóttir, Hildur Lilliendahl Viggósdóttir, Hlíf Steinsdóttir, Hugrún Jónsdóttir, Inga Auðbjörg Straumland, Inga Björk Margrétar Bjarnadóttir, Jeffrey Guariono, Jessica LoMonaco, Jóna Guðbjörg Torfadóttir, Karen Linda Eiríksdóttir, Katrín Harðardóttir, Kinan Kadoni, Kristín Elfa Guðnadóttir, Kristín I. Pálsdóttir, Kristín Vilhjálmsdóttir, Kolbeinn H. Stefánsson, Kristjana Ásbjörnsdóttir, Laufey Ólafsdóttir, Luciano Dutra, Magdalena Kwiatkowska, Magdalena Samsonowicz, Marcos Zotes, Margrét Pétursdóttir, María Hjálmtýsdóttir, María Lilja Þrastardóttir Kemp, Marvi Ablaza Gil, Miriam Petra Ómarsdóttir Award, Pálína Sjöfn Þórarinsdóttir, Óskar Steinn Gestsson, Sæborg Ninja Urðardóttir, Sævar Þór Kristinsson, Sara Stefánsdóttir, Sema Erla Serdar, Sigga Lára Heiðarsdóttir, Sigríður Jónsdóttir, Sóley Tómasdóttir, Sólveig Anna Jónsdóttir, Steinþór Magnússon, Tara Margrét Vilhjálmsdóttir, Wiktoria Joanna Ginter, Þóra Kristín Þórsdóttir, Þorbjörg Þorvaldsdóttir, Þorsteinn V. Einarsson , Þórdís Eva Þorleiksdóttir, Þórdís Helgadóttir og Þórunn Ólafsdóttir .

Lato roku 2020 i wzrost prawicowego populizmu

W zeszłą sobotę Islandzka Gazeta Poranna (Morgunblaðið) opublikowała artykuł napisany przez byłego premiera Islandii i przewodniczącego islandzkiej Partii Centrum (Miðflokkurinn). Artykuł zawiera kilka błędnych przekonań na temat ruchu Black Lives Matter, a także na temat innych walk o prawa człowieka. W artykule poniżej, my (osoby podpisane) odnosimy się do ideologii, do których stosuje się Sigmundur Davíð, gdyż wierzymy, że stanowią one zagrożenie dla naszego islandzkiego społeczeństwa, równości i demokracji.

Cywilizacja zachodnia

Sigmundur Davíð napisał swój artykuł w ramach obrony “cywilizacji zachodniej”, która w jego rozumieniu “stawia wszystkich ludzi na równi“. Wierzy on, że ważną jest ochrona cywilizacji przed “radykalnym ruchem Black Lives Matter“, który ma przynieść “upadek kapitalizmu, rodziny nuklearnej i obecnych struktur władzy, na przykład systemu policyjnego i prawnego“.

Ruch Black Lives Matter dotyczy potrzeby położenia kresu usankcjonowanej przez państwo przemocy i wyzwolenia osób czarnoskórych od opresji. Black Lives Matter podnosi świadomość na temat nierówności strukturalnej systemów wspomnianych przez Sigmundura Davíða. Ten ruch społeczny domaga się, aby rząd, sądy i policja podtrzymywały zasadę równości i wolności dla wszystkich bez względu na kolor skóry, orientację seksualną, płeć kulturową, klasę społeczną, czy pozycję społeczną. To są sprawiedliwe żądania, z którymi większość ludzi się zgadza.

Atakując ruch Black Lives Matter, Sigmundur Davíð tym samym nie chroni równości dla wszystkich. Wręcz przeciwnie, podważa on walkę o prawa człowieka, oferując obronę obecnego systemu zbudowanego na ideologii rasizmu, homofobii i seksizmu. Jedynym, do czego ideologie te doprowadzą, będą głębsze podziały i większa niesprawiedliwość.

Sigmundur Davíð chroni struktury władzy pod nazwą “cywilizacji zachodniej”, która kosztem osób marginalizowanych, na pierwszym miejscu stawia mężczyzn takich jak on. Broni on kapitalizmu, który zachęca bogatych do wyzysku osób biednych. Broni on ideę rodziny nuklearnej, która używana jest jako podżeganie do opresji, a nawet do usunięcia ludzi, którzy nie wpasowują się w wąską definicję tożsamości płciowej i orientacji seksualnej. Broni on struktury władzy, systemu policyjnego i sądowniczego, które jak dowodzi historia i badania naukowe, chronią jedynie osoby uprzywilejowane społecznie. To jest jasno widoczne w podejściu do spraw o wykorzystywaniu seksualnym, do handlu ludźmi, przyjmowania uchodźców, zasiłku dla osób niepełnosprawnych i wszystkich innych form dyskryminacji, których bez, lub z niewielką nadzieją na sprawiedliwość doświadczają osoby marginalizowane społecznie.

Mentalność ofiary i podziały

Sigmundur Davíð próbuje odrzucić Black Lives Matter i inne ruchy walczące na rzecz praw człowieka jako politykę tożsamości promującą mentalność ofiary, według której ludzie rywalizują pomiędzy sobą o to, kto jest traktowany najgorzej.

Te oskarżenia mają dwojaki cel. Po pierwsze stanowią one próbę zasiania podziałów w ruchu, który walczy o sprawiedliwość, szacunek i równość społeczną. Po drugie dążą one do obniżenia wiarygodności tego ruchu wśród osób jeszcze nieprzekonanych.

Sigmundur, poprzez swój artykuł, nie osiągnął żadnego z tych celów. Zamiast tego, sprawił on, że różnorodna grupa ludzi postanowiła zjednoczyć się i podkreślić swoje stanowisko przeciwko prawicowej, populistycznej teorii, mając nadzieję, że przyczyni się to do dalszego wzmacniania, wzbudzania i pogłębiania świadomości na temat znaczenia prawdziwej równości społecznej.

Nie zapomnijcie!

Artykuł Sigmundura napisany został przez bogatego, heteroseksualnego, cisseksualnego, dzierżącego stanowisko władzy mężczyznę w wieku średnim, który nigdy nie był zaangażowany w walkę marginalizowanych grup. Nigdy nie doświadczył on uprzedzeń, czy przeszkód społecznych ze względu na marginalizację, a także nigdy nie musiał zmagać się ze strachem przed ryzykiem systemowej przemocy i zastraszania. Jego artykuł jest chaotyczną kolekcją niezorganizowanych historyjek, które łatwo zweryfikować jako bzdury. Większość z nas jest przekonana, że podobne artykuły zawsze zostaną w ten sposób odrzucone.

Jakkolwiek, takie przekonanie jest dokładnie tym, na co ma nadzieję Sigmundur Davið i jego sprzymierzeńcy. Poprzez swoje artykuły, tworzy on przestrzeń do szerzenia strachu i podejrzeń. Ufa on, że ludzie uznają za niepotrzebne odpowiadanie, lub poprawianie jego błędnych reprezentacji, lub wnoszenie protestów przeciwko głoszonej przez niego ideologii. To samo podejście stosowane jest przez populistycznych przywódców dookoła świata.

Nie wolno nam zapomnieć, że Sigmundur Davíð utworzył Partię Centrum po tym, jak zdeptał on dobro publiczne i cały świat przyglądał się, jak zhańbiony zrezygnował on ze stanowiska premiera Islandii. Nie poddano go śledztwu, ani nie skazano go w związku z jego zagranicznymi kontami. Nie został on również pociągnięty do odpowiedzialności za swoją mizoginię i uprzedzenia względem osób niepełnosprawnych, które zostały ujawnione poprzez skandal Klaustur. Zwyczajnie niebezpiecznym jest bezczynne przyglądanie się, jak Sigmundur szuka i zdobywa władzę poprzez odwoływanie się do najpodlejszych ludzkich uprzedzeń.

Solidarność, siła i odpowiedzialność

Cały postęp, który poczyniono na świecie na rzecz praw człowieka spowodowany został kolektywną siłą ludzi, którzy zidentyfikowali i walczyli przeciwko nierównościom. Te ruchy zawsze spotykały się z opozycją uprzywilejowanych mężczyzn, tak jak Sigmundur Davíð, i były zwalczane jako ekstremizm i pretensje. Podobnym określeniom często towarzyszy obłuda i wykręty, a także sugestie, że osoby naświetlające niesprawiedliwość są osobami tę niesprawiedliwość kreującymi, jak niejednokrotnie wspomniane jest w artykule Sigmundura. My, podpisani poniżej, możemy podać wiele przykładów - nieważne czy walka toczyła się o prawa kobiet, gejów, ludzi o niskich zarobkach, imigrantów, uchodźców, ludzi czarno- i brązowoskórych, ludzi niepełnosprawnych, ludzi otyłych, ludzi z uzależnieniami, czy ludzi marginalizowanych na inne sposoby.

Postanawiamy solidaryzować się z ruchem Black Lives Matter i wspierać jego żądania. Będziemy też kontynuować odpowiedzialne praktyki biznesowe, co jest aspektem, który Sigmundur Davið również powinien wziąć pod uwagę. Konsumenci mają wybór względem tego, gdzie kierują swoje środki materialne i mogą swój wybór uzależnić od aspektów etycznych,a takżę ideologii politycznej.

Już od dawna należy zlikwidować obrzydliwy strukturalny rasizm negatywnie wpływający na codzienne życie wszystkich osób czarno- i brązowoskórych na świecie. Mamy szczerą nadzieję, że wyborcy nie pozwolą Sigmundurowi Daviðowi rzucić sobie piaskiem w oczy. Chciałby on bowiem, aby jego pełen nienawiści artykuł dążący do szerzenia podziałów wśród ludzi działających przeciwko opresji i przemocy, zdobył mu poparcie wyborcze. Obiecujemy, że zrobimy wszystko, co w naszej mocy, aby zwalczać i zmieniać systemy opresji, wyzysku i marginalizacji ludzi, a także, że będziemy stali na straży naszych wspólnych praw człowieka. Podkreślamy, że nigdy nie zamilkniemy w obliczu wzrostu faszystowskich sił politycznych.

Sum me r 2020 and the rise of rightwing Populism

Last Saturday the Icelandic Morning Paper (Morgunblaðið) published an article written by the former Prime Minister of Iceland and chairperson of the Center Party (Miðflokkurinn).The article contains several misconceptions about the Black Lives Matter movement as well as other human rights battles. In this article, we (the co-signed), address the ideologies that Sigmundur Davíð adheres to, as we believe these thoughts pose a threat to our Icelandic society, equality, and democracy.

Western civilization

Sigmundur Davíð wrote the article in defence of “western civilization”, where in his opinion, “all people are considered equal”. He believes it important to protect this civilization against the “radical Black Lives Matter movement” which will bring around the “downfall of capitalism, the nuclear family,and current power structures such as the policing system and legal system”.

Black Lives Matter addresses the need to end State-sanctioned violence and liberate black people from oppression. Black Lives Matter raises awareness of the structural inequality of the systems Sigmundur Davíð mentions. The movement demands that the government,courts of justice, and policing uphold equality and liberty for all regardless of colour, sexual orientation, gender, class or position in society. These are just demands that generally most people agree with.

When Sigmundur Davíð attacks the Black Lives Matter movement he is therefore not protecting equality for all. Rather his notions build on safeguarding the current system that only offers up racist, homophobic, and sexist ideology.These notions will only create more separation and deeper injustice.

Sigmundur Davíð is defending power structures under the caption of “western civilization” that covers for and protects men like himself at the cost of marginalized people. He is defending capitalism that emboldens the rich to exploit the poor. He is defending the idea of the nuclear family that has been used as an incitement to oppression and even the eradication of people who do not fit into a narrow definition of gender identity and sexual orientation.He is defending the power structures, the policing and justice systems that research and history show first and foremost protects only the privileged in society. This appears in attitudes towards sexual abuse cases, human trafficking, the reception of refugees, disability benefits, or any kind of discrimination marginalized people face in society, without little or any justice.

Victim mentality and division

Sigmundur Davíð tries to dismiss Black Lives Matter and other human rights battles as identity politics, with a victim mentality where people are competing among themselves for who has been treated the worst.

These accusations have a dual purpose: firstly to divide a moment that threatens the stability of the current power structure, and secondly to reduce the credibility of these movements among people who are undecided.

Sigmundur does not achieve either of these purposes with this article. Instead he has compelled a diverse group of people to stand together and affirm their stance against rightwing populist theory and hopefully contribute towards empowering, and awakening further awareness of the importance of real equality in society.

Do not forget!

The article is written by a rich, straight, cis, powerful, middle aged white man who has never been involved in the struggle of marginalised groups.He has never experienced prejudice or social adversity due to marginalization and never had to deal with the fear of a systemic risk of harassment or violence.The article is a chaotic collection of disorganized stories that are easy to write off as nonsense. Most of us believe that writings like these will be written off as such.

But that is exactly what Sigmundur Davið and his like want us to believe. With his writings he is creating a space for himself to sow the seeds of fear and suspicion. He trusts that people will find it pointless to answer, or to correct misrepresentations or protest against the ideology he preaches. The same approach has been used by populist leaders around the world.

We must not forget that Sigmundur Davíð established the Center Party around himself after he trampled on the public's best interests and the entire world watched him step down disgraced as Prime Minister of Iceland. He has not been investigated or convicted for his offshore accounts and he has not had to pay for his well-known misogyny and disability prejudices that came to light during the Klaustur scandal. It is simply dangerous to sit quietly while he seeks and gains support for his party by appealing to people's most base prejudices.

United, strong and responsible

All the progress that has been made in the cause of human rights in the world is due to the collective power of the people who have pointed out and fought against inequality. These movements have always met opposition from privileged men such as Sigmundur Davíð and have been dismissed as extremism and resentment. Such exclamations are often accompanied by duplicity and evasion and suggest that the people who point out injustice are the ones creating it, as is repeatedly stated in Sigmundur´s article.We the undersigned, can cite examples to support this, whether the fight has been for the rights of women, gay people, low-wage earners, immigrants, refugees, black and brown people, people with disabilities, obese people, people with drug problems or people marginilized in any other ways.

We will stand together and support the Black Lives Matter movement and endorse the demands it has made. We will also continue to pursue responsible business practices, which is something that Sigmundur Davið should consider. Consumers have a choice about where they direct their business and can, of course, base that choice on ethical issues and political ideology.

It is long overdue to eradicate the appalling structural racism that affects the daily lives of all the Black and brown people in the world. It is our sincere hope that voters do not let Sigmundur Davið throw dust in their eyes with his hateful writings that aim to divide people who fight against oppression and violence and at the same time collect votes for himself. We pledge to do everything in our power to combat and change all the systems that oppress, exploit and marginalize people and unite to protect each other´s human rights. Last but not least, we will never be silent about the rise of fascist political forces.

O verão de 2020 e o avanço do populismo de direita

No último sábado, o jornal Morgunblaðið publicou um artigo de página inteira escrito pelo presidente do Partido Centrista da Islândia (Miðflokkurinn). O referido artigo contém uma série de falácias dedicadas especialmente ao movimento de direitos humanos Vidas Negras Importam (Black Lives Matter), mas também a outros movimentos que lutam por justiça. Nessa resposta, apresentamos nosso repúdio coletivo à ideologia pregada por Sigmundur Davíð, pois o que está em jogo é o próprio futuro da sociedade islandesa, da igualdade de direitos e da democracia.

Civilização ocidental

Sigmundur Davíð escreve o seu artigo em defesa da civilização ocidental, na qual, segundo ele, todas as pessoas gozam de direitos iguais. O articulista considera importante que o Ocidente se defenda contra o extremismo do movimento Vidas Negras Importam, cujo objetivo seria subjugar o capitalismo, a família enquanto instituição, a administração pública, as polícias e o sistema judiciário.

Vidas Negras Importam é um movimento por justiça, respeito e resistência contra a opressão que questiona, com razão, as instituições sociais mencionadas pelo articulista. O movimento exige que a administração pública, o sistema judiciário e as polícias tenham a justiça como o seu norte absoluto e que as pessoas sejam tratadas com respeito independentemente de sua cor de pele, orientação social, sexo, classe social ou profissão. Essas são exigências justas e, em geral, consensuais.

Portanto, ao atacar o movimento Vidas Negras Importam, o articulista não está defendendo a igualdade de direitos entre as pessoas. Pelo contrário, o que ele tenta é levantar suspeitas a respeito das lutas por direitos humanos, pregando uma ideologia de medo, racista e antifeminista. Uma ideologia que só leva a ainda mais discórdia e ao aprofundamento das injustiças.

Sigmundur está defendendo um sistema de poder estabelecido a que ele chama de “civilização ocidental”, que privilegia homens como ele às custas das populações marginalizadas. Está defendendo o capitalismo radical que fomenta diretamente a exploração dos pobres pelos ricos. Está defendendo uma visão bitolada e opressora da família enquanto instituição usada como pretexto para oprimir os indivíduos que não se enquadram nas definições antiquadas de sexualidade e de orientação sexual. Está defendendo uma administração pública, uma polícia e um sistema judiciário que tanto as pesquisas quanto a história demonstram servir, infelizmente, sobretudo aos privilegiados da sociedade. Isso se manifesta, entre outros, na atitude com relação aos crimes sexuais, ao tráfico de pessoas, à recepção de refugiados e aos portadores de necessidades especiais, atitude que não comporta o reconhecimento da injustiça e da desigualdade a que as populações marginalizadas estão expostas na sociedade.

Vitimização e discórdia

Sigmundur Davíð tenta rechaçar o movimento Vidas Negras Importam e outras lutas por direitos humanos como movimentos políticos identitários e vitimização por parte de populações que estariam numa competição entre si para saber quem seriam o mais desfavorecidos.

São dois os objetivos dessas acusacões: por um lado, semear a discórdia entre os movimentos que lutam por justiça, respeito e igualdade de direitos, por outro, colocar em xeque a credibilidade desses movimentos entre os indivíduos que não pertencem aos grupos pelos quais eles lutam e que ainda não se posicionaram a respeito.

O articulista não consegue alcançar nenhum desses objetivos com o seu artigo. Pelo contrário, motivou um grupo diversificado de indivíduos a unir forças contra o populismo de direita e, assim, fomentar um empoderamento que, esperamos, irá resultar numa conscientização ainda mais ampla quanto à importância de uma igualdade de direitos e de justiça efetivas na sociedade.

O que não podemos esquecer

O artigo a que respondemos foi escrito por um homem branco de meia idade, heterossexual, rico e poderoso que jamais deu a mínima para a luta das populações marginalizadas. Ele jamais foi alvo de preconceitos ou de adversidades sociais motivados pela marginalização e jamais precisou enfrentar o medo causado pelo risco sistemático de perseguição ou violência. O artigo é uma mixórdia obscura de rumores infundados que seria fácil descartar como disparates, pois, na nossa ingenuidade infantil, a maioria de nós acreditamos que textos como esse se desqualificam por si mesmos.

Entretanto, é exatamente isso que Sigmundur e seus pares gostariam. Com a sua exortação confusa e perversa, ele tenta criar um refúgio a partir do qual consiga espalhar as sementes do medo e da desconfiança. Assim, ele espera que as pessoas achem que não vale a pena responder nem contestar suas falácias e manifestar sua contrariedade à ideologia pregada por ele. É a esse mesmo método que líderes populistas de várias partes do mundo vêm recorrendo.

Não podemos esquecer que Sigmundur Davíð Gunnlaugsson fundou o Partido Centrista em torno de sua própria figura depois de ir contra o interesse público com tal veemência que a sua queda do posto de primeiro ministro ganhou repercussão mundial. Ele nunca foi investigado nem julgado por conta de suas empresas de fachada em paraísos fiscais nem teve que pagar por misoginia e pelo preconceito contra os portadores de necessidades especiais demonstrados no infame episódio do bar Klaustur. Por isso, seria literalmente um perigo cruzar os braços e ficar em silêncio enquanto ele angaria apoio para si e para seu partido apelando aos instintos mais rasteiros do ser humano.

Unidos, fortes e responsáveis

Todas os avanços em prol dos direitos humanos no mundo só foram conquistados graças ao poder de mobilização dos indivíduos que denunciaram as desigualdades e lutaram contra elas. Esses movimentos sempre enfrentaram a resistência de homens privilegiados como Sigmundur, que tentam atribuir a tais reivindicações a pecha de extremistas e intransigentes. Essas calúnias normalmente são acompanhadas de distorções que visam incutir a ideia de que os indivíduos que denunciam injustiças na verdade estão criando essas mesmas injustiças, como o articulista repete várias vezes. Todos os signatários da presente resposta podem citar exemplos nesse sentido, no tocante à luta pelos direitos seja das mulheres, da comunidade LGBTQ, dos trabalhadores, dos imigrantes, dos refugiados, das populações negra e indígena , dos portadores de necessidades especiais, dos portadores de obesidade, dos dependentes químicos seja de outras populações vítimas de outras formas de marginalização.

Juntos, seguiremos defendendo e apoiando o movimento Vidas Negras Importam e nos solidarizando com as reivindicações apresentadas pelo movimento. Da mesma forma, seguiremos apoiando práticas empresariais responsáveis, algo que poderia servir de exemplo ao referido articulista. É absurdo chamar isso de cultura do fuzilamento, afinal, é um direito inalienável dos consumidores escolher de quem irão adquirir produtos e serviços, cabendo aos consumidores também fundamentar suas escolhas com base em questões éticas e políticas.

Está mais do que na hora de erradicar o significativo racismo institucional que afeta o dia a dia das populações negras e indígenas pelo mundo. Esperamos sinceramente que os eleitores não se deixe ludibriar pelos artigos repletos de ódio publicados por Sigmundur Davíð com o objetivo de dividir as grupos que lutam contra a opressão e a violência e, ao mesmo tempo, angariar votos para si e sua agremiação política. Nos comprometemos a fazer tudo o que estiver ao nosso alcance para lutar contra todo e qualquer sistema ou instituição que oprima, explore e marginalize as pessoas. Nos comprometemos também a seguir unidos na defesa mútua de nossos direitos humanos. Finalmente, prometemos jamais cruzar os braços em silêncio diante do avanço de forças políticas fascistas.