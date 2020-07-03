Valdi fylgir ábyrgð

Við erum að vakna upp við þann vonda draum að þrátt fyrir að við vitum öll að valdi skuli fylgja ábyrgð og að allt vald þurfi að tempra höfum við komið okkur upp samfélagi þar sem sú er ekki raunin.

Fólkið sem setur okkur leikreglurnar fylgir þeim ekki ekki sjálft og leyfist að gæta sérhagsmuna á kostnað almannahags ítrekað og óhindrað.

Eins og bugaðir foreldrar ungra barna sem í sífellu reyna mörkin, grenja og kasta sér í gólfið þegar þau fá ekki það sem þau vilja, er skiljanlegt að okkur fallist hendur og við gefum eftir.

En það er hvorki virðingarverð leið fyrir börnin né foreldrana heldur upphafið af vítahring sem heldur áfram að stigmagnast þangað til gripið er inn í aðstæður.

Í kjölfar efnhagshrunsins var sett af stað eitt lýðræðislegasta ferli nýrrar stjórnarskrárgerðar sem um getur á heimsvísu. Þar komu saman fulltrúar ólíkra hópa íslensku þjóðarinnar og sömdu nýjan samfélagssáttmála þar sem valddreifing, gegnsæi og ábyrgð eru leiðarstef.

Í þjóðaratkvæðagreiðslu 2012 samþykktu 67% kjósenda að leggja skyldi tillögur stjórnlagaráðs til grundvallar nýrri stjórnarskrá en Alþingi hefur virt þann vilja að vettugi og ætlar að koma með sína eigin tillögur.

Það er hægt að setja mörk af ást og umhyggju. Að neita barni um sælgæti og standa við það á meðan barnið öskrar og grætur. Að taka barnið í fangið og útskýra að við skiljum hvað það er sárt og reitt yfir því að fá ekki það sem það vildi, en halda mörkin og gefa ekki eftir.

Á sama hátt getum við sem þjóð kallað valdhafa til ábyrgðar og krafist þess að vilji þjóðaratkvæðagreiðslunnar frá 2012 verði virtur og leggi fram tillögur stjórnlagaráðs að nýrri stjórnarskrá, rjúfi þing og boði til kosninga.

Það verða alltaf til þingmenn sérhagsmunaaflanna sem fá kast yfir kröfunni um að greiða þurfi eðlilegt gjald af nýtingu þjóðarauðlindanna, öskurgrenja og henda sér í gólfið við tilhugsunina um að auðlindir okkar verði skráðar sem þjóðareign.

Þá er það okkar hlutverk að taka þessa litlu óþekktarorma í fangið og knúsa þá á meðan tilfinningaflóðið gengur yfir án þess að hnika frá grundvallargildum sem varða almannahag.

Það er kominn tími til að við sem þjóð setjum mörk og krefjumst þess að valdi fylgi raunveruleg ábyrgð.

Samtök kvenna um nýja stjórnarskrá hafa komið á fót undirskriftarsöfnun á landsvísu þar sem við krefjumst þess að Alþingi lögfesti nýju stjórnarsrkána, hægt er að skrifa undir hér:

https://listar.island.is/Stydjum/nyjustjornarskrana

Höfundur er forman Samtaka kvenna um nýja stjórnarskrá

Power comes with responsibility

We have begun to realize that although it is now generally acknowledged that with great power comes great responsibility, and that all power must be tempered, the societies in which we live do not reflect this.

Those who wield the power in our societies and make the rules do not themselves follow those rules. Indeed, they have been repeatedly shown to make allowances for the protection of special interests at the expense of the public good.

Somewhat like the anxious parents of young children who constantly test their boundaries, screaming and throwing themselves on the floor when they do not get what they want, many of us understandably give up and give in.

This degrades the dignity of the parents, as well as that of the child and is the start of a vicious cycle that only escalates until the root cause is resolved.

In the wake of the economic collapse, we began one of the most democratic processes in modern history in order to write a new constitution. Representatives of different groups of the Icelandic nation came together and created a new social contract in which the guiding principles are transparency, responsibility and the clear distribution of power.

In a 2012 referendum, 67% of voters agreed that the constitutional draft written by the Constitutional Council should form the basis of a new constitution, but Althingi has not yet honored the will of the nation and now intends instead to write its own proposals.

It is possible to set boundaries with love and compassion. To deny our child the candy, and to stick by that decision even while the child screams and cries. It is possible to hold the child in our arms and explain emphatically that although you understand its frustration and anger about not getting what it wants, you will stick to the boundaries you have set place and will not give in to its demands.

Similarly, as a nation, we can set the people in power those same boundaries. We can demand that the will of the 2012 referendum be respected and the Constitutional Council's proposals be submitted and voted on.

There will always be MPs who work for special interests, who will throw a temper tantrum over the demand that the resources can only be utilized against full consideration. MPs who will scream and cry at the thought of making all the natural resources not already privately owned the common and perpetual property of the nation.

Our task then is to take these naughty little children in our arms and hug them as the flood of emotion passes without jeopardizing the fundamental value ​​of public interest.

It is time for us, as a nation, to set boundaries and demand that real power be handled with real responsibility.

The Women's Association for the New Constitution has created a national petition in which we demand that Alþingi institute the new constitution, the petition can be signed here:

https://listar.island.is/Stydjum/nyjustjornarskrana

The author is the chairwoman of the Women's Association for the New Constitution.