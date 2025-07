🗓️Today, Glenavon (NIR) faced Erzgebirge Aue (GER) to complete a European Cup tie originally drawn in 1960/61.



🛂Back then, Cold War visa issues forced both clubs to withdraw. Now, 65 years later, they finally finished the tie, Aue winning 7–0 on aggregate.



🙅‍♂️But this isn't…