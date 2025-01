I JUST GOT THE NEWS FROM MY LAWYER...

I GOT A PARDON BABY!

THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP!!!



NOW I AM GONNA BUY SOME MOTHA FU*KIN GUNS!!!

I LOVE THIS COUNTRY!!!

GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!!

J6ers are getting released & JUSTICE HAS COME...

EVERYTHING done in the dark WILL come to light! pic.twitter.com/g9pwc7v9EQ