New Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson on Caoimhin Kelleher:



“Of course he needs a move out, espe­cially when he showed every­one that he can play at the highest level.”



“It would be a shame if he’s not play­ing reg­u­larly after he has already shown every­one how good he is,… pic.twitter.com/NOn6HkQ8iB