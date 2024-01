29' - Zirkzee puts Bologna ahead

42' - Giroud's penalty saved

45' - Loftus-Cheek makes it 1-1

75' - Hernandez misses his penalty

83' - Loftus-Cheek scores again, 2-1

90' - Orsolini makes it 2-2 from the spot



What a game! #MilanBologna pic.twitter.com/5nD006XBbI