LASK v Liverpool FC: Group E - UEFA Europa League 2023/24 LINZ, AUSTRIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Branko Jovicic of LASK and Darwin Nunez of Liverpool FC battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 group stage match between LASK and Liverpool FC on September 21, 2023 in Linz, Austria. (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)