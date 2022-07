Ten Hag segir að Ronaldo sé ekki til sölu

Erik Ten Hag: "Cristiano Ronaldo is NOT for sale, he is in our plans - he's not with us due to personal issues. We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season, that's it". 🚨🔴 #MUFC



"How to make Cristiano happy? I don't know - I'm looking forward to work with him". pic.twitter.com/8bSRpQbXkI